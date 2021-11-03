Zim requires strategic support: World Bank

Business Reporter

THE World Bank Group says Zimbabwe needs strategic support to drive robust economic recovery and has pledged to continue supporting the country’s efforts towards poverty alleviation with a focus on post-Covid-19 growth.

In a statement yesterday announcing the commencement of duty by the bank’s new country manager for Zimbabwe, Ms Marjorie Mpundu, the multilateral lending institution said developing and implementing the bank’s strategy of engagement in Zimbabwe, through technical assistance and trust-funded activities, which includes support for Zimbabwe’s Covid-19 response, were top priorities for the newly appointed executive.

A Zambian national, Ms Mpundu, replaces Kenyan national, Mrs Mukami Kariuki, and holds an LLB from the University of Zambia, an LLM (international business) from the University of Manchester and an LLM (international Law) from Cornell Law School.

“The World Bank is pleased to announce the commencement of assignment of Ms Marjorie Mpundu as new World Bank country manager for Zimbabwe,” said the bank.

In her remarks, Ms Mpundu noted that Zimbabwe, like other countries, continues to bear the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic saying the country “requires strategic support” to save lives as well as protecting livelihoods, enhancing economic growth, and improving social sectors.

“Thus, our work through technical and financial assistance will seek to respond to these diverse challenges while contributing to economic growth and poverty reduction, with emphasis on post-Covid recovery,” said Ms Mpundu.

The World Bank is presently administering the Zimbabwe Reconstruction Fund (ZIMREF) that was established in 2014 to strengthen the country’s systems for reconstruction and development.

ZIMREF has multi-sectoral projects that support the business environment, gender, education, public financial management, climate change, State-owned enterprises and poverty monitoring.

The US$150 million World Bank country portfolio also includes the Zimbabwe Idai Recovery Project, the Health Sector Development Project and the Kariba Dam Rehabilitation Project.

The portfolio also includes the International Finance Corporation’s advisory programmes, namely the Victoria Falls Tourism Destination Programme, Health Care Quality Assurance Assessment and Zimbabwe Warehouse Receipts Programme.

Ms Mpundu joined the World Bank in 2005 as a legal associate in the legal vice presidency. Prior to her latest appointment, Ms Mpundu has also held various positions in legal capacity covering Europe, Central Asia, Middle East and North Africa, including as decentralised senior counsel in Australia and in Kenya.

Recently, she was the senior strategy and operations officer in the office of the vice president for Eastern and Southern Africa.