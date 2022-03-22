Zim-Rwanda Trade and Investment Conference on cards

Business Reporter

ALL is set for the Zimbabwe-Rwanda Trade and Investment Conference to be hosted by the country beginning next week Monday.

The two countries enjoy cordial bilateral relations and have expressed eagerness to exchange views regarding key economic reforms as they push to transform the lives of their citizens.

“ZimTrade in partnership with Rwanda Development Board will be hosting the Zimbabwe-Rwanda Trade and Investment Conference from 28th of March to the 1st of April 2022,” said ZimTrade in an update shared with Business Chronicle.

“The conference, which will be attended by Government ministries, departments and private sector from the two countries is expected to strengthen bilateral relations.”

Market surveys have shown that there are enormous opportunities to enhance bilateral trade between the two friendly countries who are both members of the Comesa Free Trade Area and the African Continental Free Trade Area, which came into force in January last year.

Rwanda offers vast opportunities of trade to Zimbabwe, especially in the areas of horticulture, furniture, ICT, manufacturing, textiles, construction services, hospitality services and the agro-processing sector.