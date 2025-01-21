Zim, SA security agents intensify crackdown on smugglers

Thupeyo Muleya, [email protected]

THE country’s security authorities in collaboration with their South African counterparts have intensified a crackdown on cigarette smuggling along the Limpopo River, intercepting three consignments of contrabands in about a week.

The first consignment worth R730 000 was intercepted last week in Musina following a high-speed chase between the police and the suspect.

On Saturday the security team also intercepted a truckload of Remington gold cigarettes worth R14 million at Beitbridge Border Post.

Zimbabwean security officials are also carrying out an intensive crackdown on smuggling activities through a multi-agency joint task force led by the Ministry of Industry and Commerce.

Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malasela Ledwaba said on Monday they also busted another smuggler in Musina who was carrying cigarettes worth R450 000.

“A multi-disciplinary operation consisting of the South African Police Service (Saps) Operation Vala Umgodi Mission Area Joint Operation Centre (MAJOC), Roving Team, and National Counterfeit Unit, resulted in a significant bust on Monday,” he said.

Col Ledwaba said the operation led to the arrest of a 30-year-old Zimbabwean who was found in possession of smuggled cigarettes valued at over R450 000.”

Col Ledwaba said at around 4 am during routine patrols along the N1 Highway in Musina, police officers identified a suspicious Mercedes Benz with Gauteng registration plates.

“When the team tried to intercept the vehicle, the driver attempted to evade arrest by fleeing at high speed and driving recklessly. We pursued and cornered the driver and he stopped the car and escaped on foot, but was later arrested,” he said.

Col Ledwaba said upon searching the vehicle, officers found numerous cartoons of Remington Gold and Royal Express illicit cigarettes, with an estimated street value of R452 872. The vehicle was also seized.

The suspect was also charged with violating the Immigration Act, reckless and negligent driving and malicious damage to state property”.

The suspect is set to appear in Musina Magistrate’s Court soon.