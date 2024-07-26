Zim seeks to boost trade with UK

Nqobile Bhebhe, [email protected]

ZIMBABWE is set to enhance its export relationship with the United Kingdom, focusing on the development of supply networks during an engagement this Friday.

The initiative aims to provide the Zimbabwean diaspora with valuable insights into the country’s international trade policies and export strategies.

The engagement seeks to bolster Zimbabwe’s economic footprint in the UK market, offering an opportunity for Zimbabwean exporters to understand better and navigate the complexities of international trade.

The event will cover various aspects, including current trade policies, potential export products, and strategies to strengthen supply chains.

The move is part of Zimbabwe’s broader strategy to diversify its export markets and increase the country’s global trade presence. Engaging with the diaspora community is seen as a crucial step in leveraging their connections and knowledge to boost Zimbabwe’s exports.

Participants will have the chance to discuss and learn about the potential for expanding Zimbabwe’s product offerings in the UK, explore new market opportunities, and develop robust supply networks that can facilitate smoother trade relations.

In a statement, Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to the UK, Retired Colonel Christian Katsande said the event will feature presentations, keynote speeches, and discussions led by Zimbabwe’s trade promotion agency, ZimTrade, business people, and policymakers from Zimbabwe.

“The event will seek to highlight the linkages between local and international stakeholders, particularly the Diaspora community, in the distribution of Zimbabwean products and provide insights into Zimbabwe’s international trade policy and export strategy,” he said.

“It will provide strategic knowledge, practical skills, and high-level connections to help businesses grow internationally.”

Rtd Col Katsande said insights into the ongoing initiative will be instrumental in creating a working model for a distribution network.

Posting on its X handle, ZimTrade said “We are thrilled to connect with Zimbabwe’s Embassy in the UK, working together to unlock new opportunities, and leverage the vibrant Zimbabwean diaspora!

“Also had great talks with the UK Department of Business and Trade on best options to boost trade between our two nations.”

Trade between Zimbabwe and the UK has been growing, with significant increases in goods and services exchange, foreign direct investment, and exports. The UK imports beverages, tobacco, vegetables, fruit, jewellery, coffee, tea, cocoa, and artworks from Zimbabwe. In return,

Zimbabwe imports specialised machinery, telecommunications, and sound equipment from the UK.

Trade co-operation in goods and services between Harare and London has been on the increase, registering about US$185 million last year compared to 2022.

The once frosty relations between Zimbabwe and the UK have thawed significantly, owing to President Mnangagwa’s engagement and re-engagement drive.

This engagement is part of President Mnangagwa’s broader efforts to normalise relations with the UK, which have improved significantly since the land reform programme at the turn of the millennium. The UK has expressed interest in further exploring trade and investment opportunities with Zimbabwe, benefiting both countries.