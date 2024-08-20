Zimbabwe sets SADC attendance record

Wallace Ruzvidzo, Herald Reporter

ZIMBABWE set a new record over the weekend as it hosted the SADC Summit of Heads of State with the highest level of Presidential attendance in the last 10 years.

Only three Heads of State did not attend the 44th Summit: Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema, Comoros’ President Azali Assoumani and Mauritius’s Prithvirajsing Roopun.

President Hichilema chaired the Troika Summit of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Affairs on Friday virtually.

Six Heads of State did not attend the Summit held in Botswana in 2015, while five did not attend the one held the following year in the Kingdom of Eswatini, with as many as seven not attending the gathering in South Africa in 2017.

In 2018, six Heads of State did not attend the Namibia Summit while four did not attend the 2019 Summit in Tanzania.

The Summit in Mozambique in 2020 saw four leaders absent. This figure rose to six for the one held the following year in Malawi. In 2022, five Presidents did not attend the Democratic Republic of Congo Summit, while four skipped the one held in Angola last year, giving Zimbabwe’s summit the highest level of attendance in the last decade. The Harare Summit ran under the theme, “Promoting Innovation to unlock opportunities for sustained economic growth and development towards an Industrialised SADC.”

Political analysts said the massive attendance by regional Heads of State was an endorsement of President Mnangagwa’s leadership qualities. Harare-based political analyst Mr Leopold Chakanyuka said their attendance was an undeniable vote of confidence in the ability of the Second Republic to further regional interests.

“It speaks to the confidence that the leaders have in the capacity of the President because he assumed the Chairmanship of the organisation and the regional leaders were coming to support their leader and also to show solidarity as a sign of the confidence they have in Zimbabwe,” he said.

Equally important to note, said Mr Chakanyuka, was the increasing solidarity between member States.

“The fact that member States are actually in solidarity with Zimbabwe and are willing to come in their numbers to Zimbabwe speaks to that aspect of solidarity within our region, that the region has now realised that Western forces are there to divide us,” he said.

Political analyst and university lecturer Dr Tongai Dana said the strong attendance was a recognition of the positive strides made by the Second Republic over the years.

“This trend underscores Zimbabwe’s re-emergence as a key player in regional and international diplomacy, with the SADC Summit serving as a powerful indicator of the region’s trust in Zimbabwe’s role in fostering integration and development.

“This high attendance level demonstrates a willingness among regional leaders to engage more deeply with the organisation’s agenda and work towards common goals, likely bolstered by the perceived effectiveness and leadership of the Second Republic,” he said.

Dr Dana said Zimbabwe was becoming a force to reckon with in the region.

“The just-ended 44th SADC Summit, which had the highest attendance by Heads of State in the past decade, with only three leaders absent, is a clear testament to the growing confidence the region places in Zimbabwe’s Second Republic under President Mnangagwa’s leadership.

“This unprecedented attendance underscores the solidarity and unity among SADC member states, reflecting their collective belief in Zimbabwe’s commitment to regional stability, economic co-operation, and the foundational values of SADC,” he said.