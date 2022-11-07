Zim takes tourism marketing campaign to London

Business has kicked off at the Zimbabwe stand at the WTM.

Business Reporter

ZIMBABWE is set to participate at the World Travel Market (WTM), a three-day leading global business to business travel show to be held in London, United Kingdom starting today.

WTM is the second largest international tourism destination after the Internationale Tourismus Börse (ITB –Berlin).

The fair attracts more than 50 000 participants inclusive of senior travel industry professionals, airlines and international media.

Deputy Minister of Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Barbara Rwodzi, is leading the country’s delegation being accompanied by Zimbabwe Tourism Authority executives together with 10 industry players.

The team would once again entice the European market to visit Zimbabwe after the catastrophic effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The WTM, which returns after the lifting of international travel restrictions under the theme” ‘Reconnect, Rebuild, Renovate’, is expected to provide massive business and networking opportunities for different destinations of the world.

The fair offers a perfect platform for the global travel trade to gain insight into the future of the industry, discover innovations, and share endless business opportunities.

Additionally, WTM London offers extensive supporting programmes such as Seminars, educational events, award ceremonies, destination briefings and much more in a bid to bring professionals up to speed with the travel and tourism industry activities.

ZTA chief executive, Ms Winnie Muchanyuka, commented: “Destination Zimbabwe’s participation at WTM London will mainly focus on reengaging and engaging key source markets after a long period of international travel restrictions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Engagements such as these will work towards boosting the recovery of international tourism, regain the lost market share and build confidence on destination Zimbabwe in key source markets of the world,” she said.

The United Kingdom is the second largest overseas source market for Zimbabwe after the United States of America. Zimbabwe last participated at WTM London in 2018.