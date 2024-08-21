Zimbabwe to benefit from Qatar Airways, SA Airlink deal

Business Writer

ZIMBABWE’S open skies policy is expected to benefit from Qatar Airways Group’s 25 percent acquisition of southern Africa’s premier independent regional carrier, Airlink.

Both airlines have a presence in Zimbabwe.

Qatar Airways Group views the acquisition as a pathway to further develop its operations across the African continent.

In a statement, Qatar said the investment in Airlink, which flies to more than 45 destinations in 15 African countries, will enhance a code-sharing partnership between the two airlines.

The deal will bolster Qatar Airways’ Africa growth strategy and cement its role as a key driver to the continent’s economic success, it added.

Qatar Airways’ Group chief executive officer, Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, signalled the Gulf airline is on the hunt for more deals after buying a stake in South Africa’s Airlink.

“Our investment in Airlink further demonstrates how integral we see Africa being to our business’ future. This partnership not only demonstrates our confidence in Airlink as a company that is resilient, agile, financially robust and governed on sound principles but also in Africa as a whole, showing huge potential that I am delighted we are able to help start realising,” he said.

Airlink chief executive, Rodger Foster, was quoted saying having Qatar Airways as an equity partner is a powerful endorsement of Airlink and echoes faith in the markets they currently serve.

“This transaction will unlock growth by providing efficiencies of scale, increasing our capacity and expanding our marketing reach. By bolstering Airlink and its business, this investment will strengthen all of the existing airline partnerships Airlink has nurtured over the years,” he said.

The partnership between Qatar Airways and Airlink seeks to align both carriers’ loyalty programmes — Qatar Airways Privilege Club and Airlink Skybucks, the statement said.

Qatar Airways flies to 29 destinations in Africa and there’s been strong growth in the market with new destinations added to the Qatar Airways network on the continent since December 2020.

Abidjan, Abuja, Accra, Harare, Kano, Luanda, Lusaka and Port Harcourt are the African cities newly added to the extensive Qatar Airways network while Cairo and Alexandria were resumed.

Qatar Airways flies to over 170 destinations worldwide, connecting through its Doha hub, Hamad International Airport.

Airlink works with a number of global partner airlines and the introduction of the new route will boost tourism in southern Africa, including in the Kavango Zambezi Transfrontier Conservation Area.

According to its website, Airlink is a privately-owned, premium, full-service regional airline serving a comprehensive network of destinations throughout southern Africa.

Airlink is southern Africa’s independent airline measured by flight movements and maintain over 65 aircraft, operating to more than 45 destinations in 15 African countries.