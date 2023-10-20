Zim to host All Africa Games qualifiers

Nkosilathi Sibanda, Online Reporter

ZIMBABWE Volleyball Association (ZVA) president Mxolisi Ndlovu has confirmed the country will play host to the All-Africa Games qualifiers for the Zone VI Region.

Other countries playing volleyball in the Zone VI region are Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zambia.

Ndlovu said they were ready for the task but for now they were waiting for the registration of countries to lapse on October 27. By then they will know how many teams will be participating.

“We are hosting the All- Africa Games qualifiers. This comes after the Zone gave us a the right of refusal of any of the national team competitions.

“For now, we are waiting for the registration of teams and from there we will suggest a proper date for the tournament,” said Ndlovu.

ZVA welcomed the responsibility to play host to the qualifiers in following the immediate cancellation of the CAVB Zone VI Nations Championships.

In an earlier interview, ZVA secretary-general Kenneth Kondo revealed to Zimpapers Sports Hub that national teams were soon to start training in preparation for the qualifiers.

“As the dates for the qualifiers near, our national teams will be geared for it,” said Kondo.

While ZVA concentrate on the All-Africa Games qualifiers, there are still to host the inter-provincial games.

