Zim to meet Cameroon in Afcon
ZIMBABWE have been drawn to clash with Cameroon, Namibia and Kenya in Group J of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.
Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, [email protected] ROYAL Nare (66) who was recently appointed Chief Hwadalala, making him the sixth chief in Gwanda District, Matabeleland South is set to be installed next week on Thursday. The Hwadalala chieftaincy was abolished in 1952 by the colonial regime. Chief Hwadalala who was appointed late last year had been serving as headman […]
Ashley Phiri, Online writer TM Pick n Pay today donated blankets to Mpilo Central Hospital and the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) as part of the company’s corporate social responsibility. UBH received 200 blankets while Mpilo got 350 blankets.
In a significant legal development, the South African state has decided to withdraw all criminal charges against rapper and TV presenter Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye. The charges, which included allegations of rape, attempted murder, and assault, have been officially dropped. In a letter dated June 20 to Maarohanye’s lawyers, acting deputy director of public prosecution […]
