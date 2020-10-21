Zim to set up liberation museum

Chronicle Reporter

THE country is set to establish the Zimbabwe Liberation War Museum which will tell a decolonial narrative of colonialism and the fight for liberation while creating employment in the creative industry.

Cabinet yesterday approved the concept and implementation plan for the museum.

The Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage is spearheading the initiative which will show how the country’s natives resisted colonialism and rose to liberate Zimbabwe.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Service Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said this yesterday during a 37th post Cabinet media briefing.

“The purpose of the museum is to tell the story of Zimbabwe’s Liberation Struggle in its totality and to display the associated materials, and other objects and artefacts. The liberation war museum aims to unpack the rich heritage established by the sacrifices and commitment of the gallant freedom fighters, institutions, individuals and communities to the liberation of Zimbabwe,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

“As such, the museum will stimulate the celebration of freedom and cultural diversity among Zimbabweans, thus fostering a deep sense of belonging, pride and identity among the Zimbabwean citizenry. Most importantly, the museum will allow Zimbabweans to tell their own story of the Liberation Struggle, thereby establishing the true facts of the struggle as opposed to the current situation whereby the story is told by outsiders who may have vested interests which are contrary to Zimbabwe’s.”

She said the museum will also document the country’s pre-colonial Zimbabwean civilisations and innovations.

Minister Mutsvangwa said the museum will also show how colonialism became disruptive the people’s economic, political and social foundations.

“Economically, the museum will inspire creative industries, since it incorporates studios for the various genres and other value chain aspects of the visual and performance arts. The museum will also attract high volumes of domestic and international tourists from both the general public and specific interest groups. Among others, the Museum will include the following significant components: permanent and temporary galleries; library and information centre; a research centre; conference facilities; and audio-visual studio,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

She said Cabinet observed that the reopening of schools has seen an increase in the demand for disposable face masks.

Minister Mutsvangwa said more teachers are now reporting for duty and the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education is conducting assessment for the second phase of school opening on Monday.

She said Vice-President and Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Constantino Chiwenga outlined projects being undertaken by his ministry.

“Construction of a Primary Care Centre in Harare South; establishment of the Bartley Memorial Block, Covid-19 isolation and treatment centre, Obstetric Fistula Unit at the United Bulawayo Hospital; rolling out of the electronic health record system, Covid-19 status electronic tracking system and establishment of Covid-19 community isolation centres in Bulawayo and Matabeleland South provinces,” she said. – @nqotshili.