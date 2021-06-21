Zim to showcase investment opportunities at SADC Business Forum

Business Editor

ZIMBABWE would showcase its trade and investment opportunities at the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Business Forum to be hosted by Mozambique in Maputo between tomorrow and Wednesday.

The business forum coincides with the Tuesday Extra-Ordinary SADC Council of Ministers meeting, which is a precursor to the Heads of States Summit on Wednesday. Acting Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister, Professor Amon Murwira, will lead the Zimbabwean delegation to the regional Council of Ministers Conference, which will prepare for the Extra-Ordinary Heads of States and Governments Indaba the following day.

In a statement, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade spokesperson, Mrs Constance Chemwayi said Zimbabwe’s participation in the above-mentioned meetings was critical to realisation of the country’s foreign policy objectives, particularly relating to the region’s development and integration agenda.

“The Honorable Minister is also expected to participate in the SADC Business Forum that has been organised by the Republic of Mozambique from 22 to 23 June 2021,” she said.

“Zimbabwe, through ZimTrade, will be showcasing the country’s trade and investment opportunities as well as seeking new business markets and partnerships in the region.”

Tomorrow’s ministers’ meeting is being preceded by the Standing Committee of Senior Officials meeting today. The ministers from the 16 SADC member states would meet to consider a range of important issues that include; an update on the Covid-19 situation in the region, status of implementation of decisions of previous Councils and Summits including a review of SADC’s institutional arrangements.

The forum will also tackle disaster risk management response, progress on recruitment of the next SADC executive secretary and deputy, regional integration and continental integration and international cooperation issues.