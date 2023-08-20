Zim tourism receipts clock US$343 million in 6 months, arrivals jump 50%

Zim tourism receipts clock US$343 million in 6 months, arrivals jump 50%

The Chronicle

Business Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S tourist arrivals increased by 50 percent to clock 529 078 in the first six months of 2023 while tourism receipts grew by 16 percent to US$343,1 million compared to the same period last year, according to the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA).
In the first six months of the year, investment into Zimbabwe’s tourism sector grew by almost 100 percent to US$96,5 million, said the authority.
The ZTA has attributed the sector’s continued positive performance to various marketing and investment initiatives.

