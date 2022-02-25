Zim tourism sector targets Middle East market

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S tourism sector is targeting to penetrate the Middle East market with stakeholders and key enablers set to engage more over the issue at the on-going Expo 2020 Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

Over 40 delegates drawn from more than 25 tourism operators and enablers have confirmed taking part in the planned engagement between March 5 and 6.

The Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) acting chief executive officer Mr Givemore Chidzidzi has described the engagement as the beginning of an exciting journey for the local tourism industry.

“Players in the Zimbabwe tourism sector and its key enablers are set to engage the Middle East market in Dubai from 5 to 6 March at the Business Connect Centre, a venue that is directly opposite the Zimbabwean Pavilion at the 2020 Dubai Expo Village.

“Over 40 delegates drawn from over 25 tourism operators and enablers have confirmed their participation,” he said.

The past few years have seen Zimbabwe gaining access into the Middle East market as witnessed by the introduction of flights by two of the main airlines namely, Emirates and Qatar from that part of the world.

ZTA head of corporate communications, Mr Godfrey Koti, said that the event marks the beginning of an exciting journey for the tourism sector as it signals the re-opening of re-engagements with key source markets after the pandemic.

“The Middle East has remained a lucrative and untapped market for Zimbabwe. It is a market that has great potential and will bring high value to the different sectors of tourism,” he said.

Mr Chidzidzi also highlighted that access is key in tourism development and growth hence the two airlines have changed the aviation landscape in Zimbabwe.

“As we position destination Zimbabwe for recovery after the ravaging impact of Covid-19 to our sector, we appreciate the confidence that the two airlines have bestowed on our destination,” he said.

“We are optimistic that our collective approach as a sector will soon yield the much-desired results and we will be able to still attain our US$5 Billion Tourism Economy by 2025.”

Participants for the event dubbed “Visit Zimbabwe — Tourism Conference and Exhibition” are drawn from the mainstream tourism players and the aviation sector.

Hospitality Association of Zimbabwe president Mr Farai Chimba who will be part of the delegation was also quoted as saying: “We appreciate the Government of Zimbabwe through the Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry for affording the sector this great opportunity to engage with the markets.”

The Government has facilitated Zimbabwe’s presence at the 2020 Dubai Expo for the past five months and the tourism event comes as one of the highlights to all the re-engagement efforts being made to reconnect with the global community, mainly the Middle East market during the notable global event.

