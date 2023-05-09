Zim tourism sector under spotlight at Africa Travel Indaba

Business Writer

ZIMBABWE’S tourism sector is under the spotlight at the ongoing Africa’s Travel Indaba, which began yesterday in Durban, South Africa.

The Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) is leading a record 35 tourism industry operators at this year’s edition of the show and participating businesses are upbeat about prospects for good results.

Mr John Lang from Shearwater and ZPGA says he is thrilled by the higher number of local exhibitors at the forum this year, which helps Zimbabwe put a strong marketing impact.

“This is going to be an incredible year for us,” he said.

Janice Ncube from Elephant and Cheetah Experience said: “Upon arrival, the ZTA stand was all set up, and our workstations were all well prepared.

“It’s impressive and encouraging. We are looking forward to promoting the destination Zimbabwe, as well as taking our Elephant and Cheetah Experience brand and products to the world. This is the perfect platform to tell our own African story.”

Africa’s Travel Indaba enables an environment that is conducive for networking with buyers and industry colleagues, the world over.

While the diary system affords a formal engagement platform, delegates can engage informally during official events, as well as during the course of the show.

Show organisers take pride in delivering a professional platform, which is engaging and truly representative of an authentically African tourism culture.

ZTA chief executive officer, Ms Winnie Muchanyuka, has paid tribute to industry players for their overwhelming response to the call to exhibit at the ATI.

“We’re delighted to see the sector coming out in their numbers to showcase the destination. These shows create an environment that is conducive for networking with buyers and industry colleagues, the world over,” said Ms Muchanyuka.