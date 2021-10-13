Zim$ trades at 90,08 against US$

The Chronicle
Sikhulekelani Moyo, Business Reporter
THE Zimbabwe dollar this week trades at 90,08 against United States dollar weakening by 1,7 percentage of points from last week’s rate of 88,55.
A total of US$36,4 million was allotted at yesterday’s auction compared to US$46,5 million last week.
The amount allotted to the main auction was US$28,4 million while US$8 million was allotted to through the Small to Medium Enterprises auction.
For raw material procurement, US$13,4 million was allotted by both the SME and the main auction while US$10,3 went to support equipment and machinery procurement.
The SMEs auction received 1 256 bids from which 60 were disqualified while the main auction received 519 bids where 31 were disqualified.