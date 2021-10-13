Zim$ trades at 90,08 against US$

Picture taken from the internet

Sikhulekelani Moyo, Business Reporter

THE Zimbabwe dollar this week trades at 90,08 against United States dollar weakening by 1,7 percentage of points from last week’s rate of 88,55.

A total of US$36,4 million was allotted at yesterday’s auction compared to US$46,5 million last week.

The amount allotted to the main auction was US$28,4 million while US$8 million was allotted to through the Small to Medium Enterprises auction.

For raw material procurement, US$13,4 million was allotted by both the SME and the main auction while US$10,3 went to support equipment and machinery procurement.

The SMEs auction received 1 256 bids from which 60 were disqualified while the main auction received 519 bids where 31 were disqualified. [email protected]