Zim travel agency partners Dubai hotel…vows to market Zim tourist attractions sites

TRAVEL agency, Easytravelex Agency which is headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates and owned by Zimbabwean Bhekokuhle Dube has partnered with Crown Plaza Hotel in Dubai.

The partnership will see Easytravelex Agency being in charge of tourist and travel bookings for the hotel’s clients starting on March 1.

Crystal Plaza Hotel is located in the heart of Sharjah, United Arab Emirates (UAE), less than a kilometre from Mega Mall Sharjah.

Dube said through the partnership they will ensure the growth of the company and also at the same time selling Zimbabwe as a tourist destination.

“As Easytravelex Agency we are bringing tourists from all over the world to Dubai as we do 250 to 400 visas a week hence as the chief executive officer l sat down with Crystal Plaza Hotel management and we combined heads to take the tourism to another level through this mutual benefit for both parties.

“The hotel has more than 200 guests at most times and 90% are tourists hence it’s a good place for us to fish in a place concentrated with our targets. We will also use the opportunity to market Zimbabwe which is one of the company’s objectives,” said Dube.

Easytravelex Agency last November entered into a partnership with Ethiopian Airlines to promote tourism in Zimbabwe.

The partnership was officially launched at Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport after the arrival of Ethiopian Airlines from Addis Ababa.

Easytravelex Agency is a registered travel agency with headquarters in Dubai. The company is a business-to-business (b2b) supplier providing other companies with tourist visas as well as well as b2b providing individual customers with tourist visas.

@mthabisi_mthire