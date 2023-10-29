Zim urged to take advantage of global agricultural transition

ZIMBABWE should take advantage of the global transition into a greener social and economic order to leapfrog into contemporary industrialization through adopting innovative technologies to increase agricultural productivity, an expert has said.

Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) chief economic analyst Cornelius Dube said this on the sidelines of the recent annual congress, which also coincided with its 100th anniversary.

Dube said it was time the country adopted green industrialization and technology as a catalyst for change with captains of industry-leading the way.

“This is an important topic being discussed here because agriculture is the backbone of Zimbabwe’s economy but effects of climate change on agricultural activities will certainly affect the country,” he said.

“It is imperative that we address these challenges head on by transitioning agro industries into what we are calling sustainable ‘agric food systems’.

“These systems should not only mitigate climate change, but also build resilience and enhance livelihoods and protect the animals and ecosystems,” he said.

He said there is need to adopt modern technologies to tackle food loss and waste throughout the value chain.

Dube added that Zimbabwe stands at a critical juncture in its socio-economic development agenda and with the right policies and strategies, it can reap immense potential for inclusive sustainable growth.

Captains of industry should use the African Continental Free Trade Area ()AfCTA) as an anchor and opportunity for industrialization as well as pursuit of the National Development Strategy objectives, he said.

-New Ziana