Zim vs Windies clash headlines World Cup Qualifiers

Brandon Moyo, [email protected]

THE clash between Zimbabwe and West Indies is set to headline the upcoming International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifiers that start next month in Harare and Bulawayo.

There are 25 days left until the beginning of the tournament.

The two sides, who are favourites to secure a spot in the World Cup, will face off on Saturday 24 June at Harare Sports Club. They were put in Group A of the 10-team tournament and all their group matches will be played in Harare.

Their match will be the group’s third-round fixture. Zimbabwe will open their campaign against Nepal at Harare Sports Club on Sunday 18 June before going on to face the Netherlands on Tuesday 20 June at the same venue.

The Windies will open their campaign against the United States of America (USA) at Takashinga Sports Club on 18 June. On Thursday 22 June, the Caribbean team will go up against Nepal at Harare Sports Club before the big clash against the Chevrons.

Zimbabwe’s last group fixture will be against the USA at the same venue on 26 June while the Windies will be up against Netherlands at Takashinga.

With Group A made up of West Indies, Nepal, USA, Netherlands, and the hosts, Zimbabwe, the other group will have Sri Lanka, Ireland, Scotland, Oman and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). All Group B matches will be played in Bulawayo at Queens Sports Club and Bulawayo Athletic Club (BAC).

The top three from each group will progress to the Super Six stage where each team will play three matches against the sides they did not meet in the group stage. All points won in the groups will be carried over to the Super Six stage, apart from those gained against the bottom two from each group.

The finalists will both progress to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.