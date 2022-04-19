Zim win Zone VI swimming championships

19 Apr, 2022 - 15:04 0 Views
0 Comments
Zim win Zone VI swimming championships

The Chronicle

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE were crowned champions of the African Swimming Confederation: Confédération Africaine de Natation (CANA) Zone IV Swimming Championships held in Lusaka, Zambia, with swimming sensation Donata Katai walking away with eight medals.

Zimbabwe won the regional event in 2020 in Botswana, but last year it was replaced by a virtual competition due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Katai, who represented Zimbabwe at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games last year, won in five individual and three relay events.

Other countries that competed in the competition include Angola, Comoros, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Seychelles, South Africa, Eswatini and Zambia.

 

Combined Cana Zone IV Swimming Championship table:

Zimbabwe 2 735, Mozambique 1 987,50, Zambia 1 928, South Africa 1 761, Namibia 1 685, Botswana 1 473,50, Kenya 1 065, Angola 1 005, Tanzania 902, Uganda 790

[email protected]

 

 

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting