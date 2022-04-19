Zim win Zone VI swimming championships

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE were crowned champions of the African Swimming Confederation: Confédération Africaine de Natation (CANA) Zone IV Swimming Championships held in Lusaka, Zambia, with swimming sensation Donata Katai walking away with eight medals.

Zimbabwe won the regional event in 2020 in Botswana, but last year it was replaced by a virtual competition due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Katai, who represented Zimbabwe at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games last year, won in five individual and three relay events.

Other countries that competed in the competition include Angola, Comoros, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Seychelles, South Africa, Eswatini and Zambia.

Combined Cana Zone IV Swimming Championship table:

Zimbabwe 2 735, Mozambique 1 987,50, Zambia 1 928, South Africa 1 761, Namibia 1 685, Botswana 1 473,50, Kenya 1 065, Angola 1 005, Tanzania 902, Uganda 790

