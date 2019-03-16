Zim woman shot seven times in SA

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Reporter

A Beitbridge woman (35) who was based in Johannesburg, South Africa, was shot seven times at her house in Cosmos City in a horrific murder which was witnessed by her son (10).

The incident, which has left the Beitbridge community shocked, occurred on Wednesday night.

The motive behind the shooting including the suspect behind it is not known.

South African police spokesperson for Honeydew, Captain Balan Muthan confirmed the murder, saying the woman, identified as Ms Excite Mudau, was declared dead at the scene. He said they have since opened a murder inquest.

“The woman from Zimbabwe was shot in the lower part of the body and she died on the spot. She was sleeping with her son when the suspect stormed into her house and shot her and the boy then rushed outside and notified neighbours who then alerted police,” he said.

“Our detectives are investigating the murder and no arrests have been made so far.”

The body was taken to Hillbrow government mortuary for postmortem.

Relatives who spoke to The Chronicle said they were waiting for police investigations pending repatriation of the body.

A family member who preferred to remain anonymous said they suspected Ms Mudau was shot dead by a lover. “Although the details are scant we suspect the murder could be a crime of passion. We understand the person who shot her is a male with whom she had an altercation earlier. We are, however, waiting for a full update from the police,” said the family member.

The deceased’s friend Ms Rendani Ngulube Mukwevho, who is also based in Johannesburg, said on the fateful day a male visited Ms Mudau’s house at night before an altercation ensued between the two.

“On that particular night my friend was at home with her 10-year-old son when a certain man came and knocked on the door. They then went outside during which they had an altercation. When the deceased went back to her house, the suspect followed her to the bedroom where he shot her seven times on the lower part of the body and she died instantly,” she said.

Cases of Zimbabweans being murdered in the neighbouring country have of late been on the rise.

In August 2017, a Zimbabwean pastor, Reverend Proud Kanyungwe (32) and his wife Belinda Tarisai Mukucha (28) were shot and killed by two armed robbers at their rented home in Scottsville Extension in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu Natal province while their two daughters, one of them aged three years, watched helplessly.

The armed robbers went away with two cellphones and a laptop.

The incident came barely a month after a Bulawayo woman was shot 13 times by unknown suspects while on her way to catch a taxi in Pretoria’s Soshanguve area.

Sikhethiwe Moyo (30) died on the spot.

The suspects took out a cellphone SIM card from her phone and fled. The phone was found next to her body. — @mashnets.