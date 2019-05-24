Zim youths in UK launch Vision 2030 publicity campaign

Some of the Zanu-PF United Kingdom Youth League members after the launch of their publicity campaign initiative in UK recently. (From left) Mr Kudzaishe Chipadza, Mr Kudzai Makuku, Zanu-PF UK Youth league acting chair, Mr Masimba Tavengwa and Mr Takudzwa Chidarikire

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

UNITED Kingdom-based Zimbabwean youths have launched a publicity campaign to foster Vision 2030, a national agenda aimed at ensuring the country achieves a middle income economic status in the next 11 years.

Zanu-PF United Kingdom Youth League member Mr Kudzai Makuku told Business Chronicle that the initiative, which was launched recently, seeks to encourage Diaspora-based Zimbabweans to take part in making vision 2030 a reality.

“In support of President Mnangagwa’s vision for Zimbabwe to be an upper middle-income economy by 2030, on Saturday, May 18, 2019, Zimbabwean UK-based youths launched an initiative aimed at encouraging diaspora-based Zimbabweans to partake in making vision 2030 a reality.

“This initiative launched at the Zimbabwean Heritage Day event in Dunstable, is set to be the first of what is envisioned to be a country-wide tour across the United Kingdom to promote vision 2030,” he said.

“Articulation of what vision 2030 is and how diaspora-based Zimbabweans and the foreign society at large can participate in the making of vision 2030 is at the heart of the publicity campaign.”

Mr Makuku together with his other pioneering colleagues; Messrs Kudzaishe Chipadza, Takudzwa Chidarikire and Fungai Mudoma led by Miss Salome Eric believe that Zimbabwe is a sleeping giant, which once awakened; Vision 2030 will be not a vision but a reality.

“Despite the pioneers being members of Zanu-PF UK and European Union Youth League, they are focused on elevated economics ahead of politics to ensure that by 2030 Zimbabwe would emerge as an upper middle-income economy with high quality life for its citizens.

“All Zimbabweans despite differing political views are urged to do all they can to ensure Vision 2030 is achieved.”

Among others, key goals of Vision 2030 are to transform Zimbabwe into an upper middle-income economy with a capita gross income of between US$3 500 and US$5 000 in real terms; raise employment rates upwards, not only in the formal sector, but also covering the Small-to-Medium Enterprise sector; and to progressively reduce the poverty rate to levels consistent with upper middle income economies.

Mr Kudzai Makuku said it was now time for the youths to take the lead in embracing Vision 2030.

“Zimbabwe can only be rebuilt by Zimbabweans, as such we the youth of Zimbabwe, despite our political affiliations, need to come together and spearhead the implementation of innovate initiatives that deliver what Vision 2030 stipulates.

“We opened doors and showcased that as a youth we have a voice and need to use it at our resoundingly successful debut of the Vision 2030 publicity campaign in Dunstable, UK.

“It is a breath of fresh air to see the youth putting aside political divides and focusing on the development of Zimbabwe which ultimately will lead to the betterment of livelihoods of the nation,” he said. — @okazunga