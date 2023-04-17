Harare Bureau

TOMORROW, Zimbabwe will be celebrating 43 years of independence. For the second time, the main national independence festivities will be held outside Harare, with this year’s celebrations scheduled for Mt Darwin, Mashonaland Central.

The festivities are running under the theme “[email protected]: Nyika Inovakwa Nevene Vayo/Ilizwe Lakhiwa Ngabanikazi Balo”, which captures the country’s growth trajectory under the Second Republic.

President Mnangagwa is expected to grace the celebrations.

The celebrations began last Thursday with the lighting of the Independence Flame by Minister Kazembe Kazembe in Harare. The flame then made its way to the host province by road on the same day. The children’s party will kick off the main celebrations today and pave the way for Independence Day tomorrow.

Today, the rustic town will reverberate with the music of Zimdancehall sensation Freeman, Voltz JT and Leo Magozz, among others. The youthful musicians will perform at the children’s party, which will be held at Pfura Stadium. At least 1 500 learners, who will be drawn from the country’s 10 provinces, are set to be mesmerised by the artistes.

The main celebrations will then take place at Mt Darwin High School tomorrow between 6am and 2.30pm. Sungura virtuoso Alick “Baba Sharo” Macheso is expected to entertain the guests.

“At 3pm (on April 18), there will be an independence match between Highlanders and Dynamos at Mt Darwin High School,” said Mr George Chisoko, the director of media services in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services.

“An independence musical concert at Pfura Stadium will follow at 6pm until 6am. It will be broadcast live on national television and 20 artistes are billed to perform.”

Some of the artistes who are set to perform at the high-profile gala are Mark Ngwazi, DT Bio Mudimba, Melody Mupindi, Selmor Mtukudzi, Holy Ten, Sandra Ndebele, Shumba Chief Hwenje, DJ Fantan, Leonard Zhakata, Mathias Mhere, Dhadza D, Jah Signal, Andy Muridzo and Sulumani Chimbetu.

Decorated artiste Leonard Zhakata who is part of the performers said it is their role as senior artistes to bridge the gap between the old and younger generations through music.

“As artistes from the older generation, we should play our part and impart the sentimental meaning of such iconic events down to the younger generations.

“Fortunately, I witnessed both the pre- and post-independence eras. I feel obliged to share the history and journey,” said the veteran singer.

Having performed at a number of national events before, “Baba Chamu”, as Zhakata is also affectionately known by his legion of fans, said each year’s invitation comes with renewed excitement.

“Every time it feels like the first. I’m excited that this year we will be in Mt Darwin for the first time and I’m getting ready to deliver a flawless performance.”

Afro-fusion singer Andy Muridzo reckons independence is relevant to all Zimbabweans, artistes included, hence, it is key for all to unite and speak with one voice.

The “Dherira” hitmaker is expected to play songs from his latest album “Zunza” and some yesteryear hits.

He notes such celebrations are key for the younger generation to understand history and how it has shaped present-day Zimbabwe.

“Independence does not stay behind us; it will always have a bearing in every other future event, which makes it key for us to understand as much about it because we are the future,” said Muridzo.