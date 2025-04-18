Zim@45: Fireworks Mbeba blow hits Highlanders

Innocent Kurira, Zimpapers Sports Hub

HIGHLANDERS and Chicken Inn are set to provide fireworks on the pitch in what promises to be an exciting Provincial Independence Cup final at White City Stadium this afternoon as Zimbabwe celebrates 45 years of Independence.

Both coaches, Kelvin Kaindu of Highlanders and Joey Antipas of Chicken Inn, have expressed their pride at being part of the nation’s celebrations, with both clubs aiming to leave their mark on the day’s festivities.

While the match is an occasion to celebrate, it is also a vital opportunity for both teams to test their squads.

“It’s an honour for a club like Highlanders to be part of the Independence celebrations,” said Kaindu.

“It makes it a bit difficult to prepare for two games as we have a league game on Monday, but we will regulate our players in terms of who played in the last match and who will feature tomorrow.”

Despite the tactical rotation, the intensity of this city derby is undeniable.

Kaindu, who is no stranger to the fierce rivalry, predicted a thrilling encounter between the two teams. “Playing Chicken Inn is never easy. Fans can expect an exciting game of football,” said Kaindu.

The Bosso coach will have to make do without the injured Andrew Mbeba, who will miss both today’s game and Monday’s crucial league clash against Ngezi Platinum Stars.

“Mbeba is set to see a specialist, and he will be out for a while. We also have a few players that picked up minor knocks but we’re hopeful they will be ready to go.”

For Antipas, this derby offers a chance to give his fringe players some much-needed minutes. “It’s a good exercise for us.

We need to give some of our players the opportunity to prove themselves. This is their chance to shine and show their worth.

We are looking forward to this match,” said Antipas.

“It’s a local derby, and I believe it will attract a lot of attention. We’ll be giving our other players a run as we continue to find our rhythm,” added Antipas.

The match will serve as a fitting highlight of Zimbabwe’s Independence Day celebrations, though it is not the only major football event today.

The national spotlight will also shine on Gokwe North, where Simba Bhora and FC Platinum will square off in the official Uhuru Cup match, marking a historic first for the Midlands Province.

This year’s theme, “Zim@45: Devolve and Develop Together towards Vision 2030,” reflects the Government’s efforts to decentralise national events and bring major celebrations to the country’s various regions.

Meanwhile, Gokwe’s Independence Day festivities included a women’s football match between Herentals Queens and Black Rhinos Queens, underscoring the inclusivity of the day’s events.