Zim@45: Gokwe awaits Sandy’s spark

Trust Khosa, Zimpapers Arts and Entertainment Hub

IF there is one event that holds a special place in the heart of musician and dancer, Sandra “Sandy” Ndebele-Sibindi, it is the Independence Day gala. This event has played a pivotal role in shaping her illustrious career, establishing her as a beloved figure in Zimbabwean entertainment.

At these commemorations, Sandy has consistently wowed audiences with her electrifying dances and vibrant stage presence, with many considering the events incomplete without her.

A seasoned performer with a global footprint, she has graced stages in India, Dubai, China, the United Kingdom, Russia, Canada and Japan. Her ever-growing brand continues to attract gigs and endorsement deals.

With a career spanning over two decades, Sandy says being invited to perform at galas remains an honour.

In an interview with Zimpapers Arts and Entertainment Hub, she revealed that she is hard at work preparing for her upcoming performance at the 45th Uhuru Gala, scheduled for April 18 at Mutora Grounds in Gokwe, Midlands Province.

Her inclusion in the line-up comes as the Government decentralises national celebrations — a move Sandy applauds, particularly as it brings high-profile events to communities in remote areas.

“I can’t wait to perform in Gokwe. The rural community has been yearning for such great events, and it’s always a marvel to see people in rural areas being exposed to big stages, lights and powerful sound,” she said.

“I would like to commend the Government for this noble idea because people in rural areas were not used to this phenomenon. It also shows that we have the rural folk at heart, as national events are now being held across Zimbabwe.”

“These galas are more than just musical celebrations; they represent history in the making for our country.”

Having last performed in Gokwe over a decade ago, Sandy is eager to reconnect with her fans.

“You can imagine how I feel, being reunited with my fans. We’re going to deliver our best performance of the night in Gokwe. We are promising fireworks, and we are busy with rehearsals.”

Running under the theme “Zim@45: Devolve and Develop Together Towards Vision 2030,” the event promises to be a vibrant celebration of Zimbabwean culture and heritage.

Sandy will share the stage with a stellar line-up of artistes, including Sulumani Chimbetu, Mark Ngwazi, Jah Master, Andy Muridzo, Chief Hwenje, Tendai Dembo, Sasha Madhuve and Argatha Murudzwa.

While Sandy has already promised fireworks, much is also expected from Sulumani Chimbetu, the gala’s headline act. Following in the footsteps of his legendary father, Simon “Chopper” Chimbetu, Sulumani is no stranger to State functions, with a reputation for delivering unforgettable performances. His Gokwe appearance coincides with the upcoming release of his much-anticipated album, Tsapo.

Chief Hwenje, a Midlands native and a regular favourite at national events, is expected to receive a hero’s welcome as he entertains his home crowd with his trademark energy.

Mark Ngwazi, known for blending humour and song, is set to light up the stage with his Njanja Express band. Despite keeping a low profile lately, he aims to remind fans that his star power remains undiminished.

Tendai Dembo, leader of Barura Express and son of the late Leonard Dembo, continues to improve with age, delivering nostalgic performances that keep his father’s musical legacy alive.

Sasha Madhuve, inspired by her late aunt Edna “Mbuya Madhuve” Chizema, will add a rich blend of culture and tradition to the event through her mastery of the mbira.

Also taking the stage will be Andy Muridzo and Jah Master, both renowned for their electrifying performances. For gospel music lovers, Argatha Murudzwa promises a treat. With over 20 years of experience, she remains one of Zimbabwe’s most consistent and creative gospel artistes.