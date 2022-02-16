Zima nomination drives Ma9Nine to work on album

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

NDEBELE Zimdancehall king contender Ma9Nine is a boy on a mission to solidify his rise to prominence as he has started working on his debut album.

The artiste rose to fame two years ago through his single Windi Womtshova, which many first pointed out to be a comic track not knowing the track would be the one to change fortunes for the youngster.

Through the track, Ma9Nine made history by becoming one of the first artistes from Bulawayo to land on the acclaimed online music channel Nash TV as well as a spot on the Mashwede riddim produced by one of the pioneers of Zimdancehall, Levels.

He followed up this success with the release of yet another banger Chimuti that featured Enzo Ishall.

For his hard work, Ma9Nine is the only artiste from the Matabeleland region who is nominated in the Best Zimdancehall category at the forthcoming Zimbabwe Music Awards (Zimas).

To show people that he is not a one-hit wonder, Ma9Nine, a former acapella and Afro-pop musician said he is working on his first album.

“I’ve started working on the album. For an album to come out perfect, it has to go through a lot of vetting thus I’m consulting various players from the sector.

People should also expect a couple of collaborations that will be spiced up with unique sounds,” said Ma9Nine.

Commenting on his Zima nomination, his first in his musical career that spans six years, Ma9Nine said: “I feel so happy about the nomination because it really shows that I’m being recognised in the industry and people love my music.

“This will open more doors and I’ll continue to work hard to ensure that I stay on top of the game.

I really hope to win the award.”

– @mthabisi_mthire