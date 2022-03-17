Zima winners, Amaqaqa ready second album

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

ISICATHAMIYA ensemble, Amaqaqa is not letting their guard down with the recent Zimbabwe Music Awards (Zima) win as they have started working on their second album titled Ezosinga.

The album that follows their debut, Ibhod’ Elishisayo which was released last year and is expected to be launched live on May 7 at the Bulawayo Theatre.

Helping them launch will be Maluka Music, Abanqobi and Nonkanyiso Mabaleka.

The launch is set to cascade around the Matabeleland region in Victoria Falls on May 21 before crossing over the Limpopo River to Johannesburg, South Africa in August.

Amaqaqa’s leader, Khulekani Khabo said the live launch will fulfil their fans wish to see the group live in action.

“Once launched, the album will be released on various digital platforms at the end of April.

The launch will coincide with the celebration of our first award.

“Also, it’ll serve as a response to fans who have been craving to see us performing live,” said Khabo.

He said Ezosinga is largely an African affair that seeks to celebrate the culture of black people.

“The album speaks about the African essence, African character and identity.

We’re trying to educate people about our roots by enlightening those who don’t know about what happened in the past.”

The 10-track album has songs Madlokovu, Enkanini, Mathonga, Mbambangwe, Amalobolo, Juba Lakhwelimota, Inkonkoni, Izikhonkwane, Impi and Thekwane.

Khabo called on people to attend the album launches in their numbers so that they experience the little change that they are trying to make with their music.

“We’re promising an amazing performance to everyone who’ll attend.

We’re thankful to those who’ve supported us thus far because without them, we wouldn’t have gotten this far,” said Khabo.

