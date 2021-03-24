Zima winners start collecting gongs…as next edition preps start

Zima winners start collecting gongs…as next edition preps start Charles Banda with his Zima gong

The Chronicle

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

WINNERS of the PPC Zimbabwe Music Awards (Zima) 2021 edition that was held virtually last month have started receiving their trophies following the relaxation of lockdown restrictions.

PPCZima chief executive officer, Reason Sibanda said the gongs can be collected either in Bulawayo or Harare depending on the location of the artistes.

“Most winners have collected, but a few still have to collect the gongs from the office. Gongs are to be collected from our Zima head office in Harare which reopened last week and Boomcity Advertising offices,” said Sibanda.

Jah Master and Trevor Dongo with their Zima gongs

“This year’s gongs had to be taken for engraving so that they are personalised with title sponsor logos. The engraving took a bit of time due to the lockdown because we had to wait for the service provider to reopen after lockdown.”

He said unfortunately, there were no prize monies this year as most sponsors pulled out due to the pandemic.

“There was no prize money due to most of our partners pulling out inciting lockdown challenges. However, we’re now re-engaging them for the next awards. I strongly believe prizes are important together with building sustainable key elements of this institution which need to develop ZIMA into a world-class awards property,” said Sibanda. – @mthabisi_mthire

