Zimazing Race takes Bulawayo by storm

Team Fazak who were runners up at the Zimazing Race

ON Saturday, 25 teams faced off for the much-anticipated second edition of the Zimazing Race at Fazak, Woodville in Bulawayo.

A brainchild of Mandipa Mashingaidze, the race meant to foster a spirit of fitness, fun, and teamwork got off to a flier as teams of four individuals faced complex challenges that would test their physical and mental mettle.

At different pit stops, teams from different companies and individuals had to unlock a secret code that would give them the next clue, play cricket, market and sell goods for selected market vendors, assemble a light bulb socket, pluck out ribbons in snake-infested spaces, and also record a video advocating for cleanliness within the city.

The 25km race would take participants on an adventure of a lifetime with prizes to be won.

To ensure that the event held under the theme, “How fast is a Zimbo?” ran smoothly, organisers partnered with Fazak as hosts, Masters Paint and Hardware, Arenel, Fawcett, ACE, and Smoke and Vine.

Ultimately, the pick of the bunch was Team Smoke and Vine who were first on the finishing line, followed by Team Fazak, and Team Mavericks.

In a side interview after the race, Team Fazak representative Iphokuhle Sigola said the Zimazing Race taught them life lessons more than anything.

“As Team Fazak, we were in this to win it and I’m glad we got a podium finish. Besides testing our physicality in the race, we learnt a lot about life, especially overcoming the hurdle of marketing and selling for market vendors.

“One got to appreciate the work they put in to feed their families in a highly competitive environment. That takes patience and skill,” he said.

Mashingaidze said she was impressed by the turnout, a step up from last year’s race.

“People came out in numbers and that’s an improvement from our inaugural race last year where we had only a few teams.

“We are hoping to make this an annual event where people come, mix, and mingle, and improve their networking skills because I saw that many teams were from corporates so networking is a critical factor in this,” she said.

For their troubles, winners got different tools from Ineco.

After the race, Mashingaidze pledged to make a Christmas donation to the Lions Club.

