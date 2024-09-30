‘Zimbabwe a sports investment destination of choice’

WINNERS PODIUM . . . President Mnangagwa (second from right) hands over a replica of the winners’ cheque to Joburg Bangla Tigers captain Sikandar Raza (second from left) while Zim Afro T10 sponsor Nawab Shaji Ul Mulk (left) and club Joburg Bangla Tigers owner Yasin Choudhary (right) follow proceedings at the Harare Sports Club yesterday – Picture by Memory Mangombe

Eddie Chikamhi, Harare Bureau

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe continues to demonstrate its capacity as a destination for sport investment and business following the successful hosting of the second edition of the Zim Afro T10 tournament.

The nine-day cricket tournament, which attracted players from around the globe, lived up to its billing, culminating in a thrilling final that was won by captain Sikandar Raza’s Joburg Bangla Tigers last night when they edged Cape Town Samp Army by five runs.

The President was part of the enthusiastic crowd that watched the final and followed every move, flanked by Nawab Shaji Ul Mulk, the chairman and founder of the tournament organisers, T Ten Global Sports.

T10 cricket is a new format of fast-paced and highly-entertaining cricket that has taken the globe by storm and Zimbabwe is only one of six countries that have seen investments into the sport by T Ten Global Sport.

In his speech at the end of the gripping final, the President told scores of cricket fans, business people and invited guests who included Government officials that the Second Republic was open to supporting investments in sport and sports tourism.

“Be assured that the Government of Zimbabwe will continue to support initiatives that promote sport and create opportunities for our local athletes to shine on the international stage,” he said.

“Together, we can ensure that Zimbabwe continues to rise as a key player in the world of sports.

“I extend my gratitude to our diaspora community who have worked tirelessly to convince investors to come to Zimbabwe and invest in cricket.

“Together, we will leave no one and no place behind, in the realm of sports.Going forward, I urge the Ministry of Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture, Zimbabwe Cricket as well as other stakeholders to cascade concrete programmes down to the grassroots at village level.”

Since its inception in Sharjah in 2017, the T10 League has grown in leaps and bounds.

After six successful seasons in Abu Dhabi, T10 began its global expansion last year with leagues in Zimbabwe, USA, Sri Lanka and India. The league is estimated to have over 400 million global viewers and has the potential of putting Zimbabwe on the international map.

“This tournament has once again brought together top cricketing talent from across the globe, and it is inspiring to see how the event has grown and captured the attention of fans both here in Zimbabwe and around the world.

“It is part of my Government’s efforts to increase the number of people participating in sports and recreation activities,’’ the President said.

“I had the honour of being here last year to witness the inaugural Zim Afro T10 tournament, which not only captivated and motivated the sporting world but also set new benchmarks for the future of cricket.

“I would like to personally commend the organisers of this tournament for bringing the world’s first 90-minute cricket format to Zimbabwe.”

Cricket, which used to be an elite sport, is slowly being transformed into a mass sport, as testified by the sold-out attendances at recent international games. Zimbabwe has also hosted big international cricket events, affirming the country’s organisational capacity.

“T10 Cricket is now a global force in the world of sports, with leagues being played across multiple countries, including Abu Dhabi, Qatar and Sri Lanka, among others.

“It is pleasing that Zimbabwe is a part of this incredible journey. This tournament not only promotes our love for cricket but also reinforces Zimbabwe’s capability as a nation that can host world-class sporting events,” said President Mnangagwa.

The opportunities presented by hosting events such as the Zim Afro T10 dovetail with Government’s efforts towards remodelling the sport and recreation sector into a multi-million-dollar industry, in line with the National Sport and Recreation Policy and the quest to promote sport tourism.

Government has made a deliberate approach under the Second Republic to support the growth of the sport and recreation industry.

“I am enthused that the ‘Zimbabwe is open for business’ mantra has fostered strong partnership between

Government and the private sector for inclusive and sustainable development.

“My Government, therefore, stands ready to continue playing its part towards attracting investors in the sector.

“Today, we welcome a growing number of international investors who are putting their confidence in Zimbabwe and the Zim Afro T10 League.

“These investors represent countries such as Australia, Bangladesh, India, the United Arab Emirates, Portugal and the United States, among others. This demonstrates that Zimbabwe’s doors are truly open for global partnerships and opportunities.

“Your belief in Zimbabwe’s potential contributes to the growth of our nation and the international recognition of Zimbabwe as a destination for business and sport.

“This season has once again showcased the best of Zimbabwean hospitality and organisational excellence. I congratulate Zimbabwe Cricket for successfully hosting the Zim Afro T10 for the second consecutive year. Your hard work and dedication are evident.

“I would also like to acknowledge the incredible global reach of this tournament. With the Zim Afro T10 tournament broadcast live to over 100 countries and watched by more than 400 million viewers, this platform has not only elevated cricket but has also showcased Zimbabwe to the world. We are honoured to be a part of this growing legacy,” said President Mnangagwa.

Over 60 international cricket players from as many as 13 different countries took part in the Zim Afro T10 tournament this year. Zimbabwean players were also part of the six franchise teams that competed this year.

Apart from the spectacle on the pitch and the opportunity to showcase the country’s growing profile as a cricket nation, the hospitality industry also demonstrated to the visitors its and the country’s renowned beauty and hospitality.

The showbiz industry was not left behind as local artists took turns to perform during the nine days of non-stop cricket action. The crowds last night were thrilled to a live performance by Jah Prayzah after the final played under flood lights.