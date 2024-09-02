ZIMBABWE African National Congress (ZANC) launches 2028 election campaign- building on Zanu-PF success

Online Reporter

THE ZIMBABWE African National Congress (ZANC) has launched a 2028 election campaign saying it wants to be an alternative to Zimbabwe’s politics while recognising the country’s development under President Mnangagwa.

In a statement, ZANC president Mr Timothy Mncube said the party will use the coming years to introduce itself to the electorate with the hope of garnering seats in 2028.

While Zimbabwe has a multi-party democracy, the country’s politics is mainly dominated by the dominant Zanu-PF with Citizen Coalition for Change formerly MDC being the main opposition.

Mr Mncube said his party will bring prosperity for all.

“We are excited to embark on this journey, driven by the spirit of unity, inclusivity, and a passion for Zimbabwe’s prosperity. We invite all Zimbabweans to join us in shaping a brighter future, where everyone has equal opportunities to thrive,” said Mr Mncube.

Furthermore, his party said it wants to build on the good foundation that President Mnangagwa has laid.

“Today, we officially launch our 2028 elections campaign, promising a brighter future for all Zimbabweans. Led by our visionary leader, Timothy Mncube, we proudly acknowledge the significant development strides taken by the current government under the leadership of President Emmerson Mnangagwa,” read the statement.

“While we recognise the tremendous progress made, we also believe that there is still much to be done to address the concerns of ordinary Zimbabweans.”

It said ZANC would take advantage of the solid foundation laid by the ruling Zanu PF to develop the country focusing on inclusive growth, improved service delivery, and grassroots empowerment.

“We applaud the current government’s achievements in: Infrastructure development: The expansion of Harare International Airport, the construction of new roads, and the rehabilitation of our public transportation system have greatly improved connectivity and access to markets. Agriculture and food security: The Command Agriculture program has contributed to increased food production, ensuring a more prosperous future for our farmers and enhanced national food security,” read the statement.

“Education and healthcare: The Government’s efforts to expand access to quality education and healthcare services have led to improved literacy rates and better health outcomes for our citizens.”

ZANC however said it believes that it’s time for a new era of leadership that puts people at the centre of development, as if emulating President Mnangagwa’s servant leadership.

It said the party wants to create jobs and stimulate economic growth through investment in Small and Medium Enterprises, tourism, and manufacturing.

ZANC said it wants to provide quality education and healthcare services accessible to all regardless of social class or geographic location while promoting transparency, accountability, and good governance while ensuring that power rests with the people.