Zimbabwe Afro T10 for Bulawayo in 2025?

Eddie Chikamhi, Harare Bureau

ZIMBABWE Cricket is pushing for the 2025 edition of the exciting Zim Afro T10 tournament to be held in Bulawayo for the first time next year as part of its expansion programme.

Speaking on Sunday evening at the conclusion of the Season Two final at Harare Sports Club, ZC chairman, Tavengwa Mukuhlani indicated that they were engaging tournament investors T Ten Global Sports’ chairman Nawab Shaji Ul Mulk and his local partners led by businessman Paul Tungwarara of Prevail Group International, to consider taking the event to the country’s second largest city.

The Zim Afro T10, which began last year, is set to become a permanent feature on the ZC calendar. The world’s newest, fast-paced and thrilling cricket format has managed to stir interest in local cricket fans.

“I want to thank Mr Shaji Ul Mulk for keeping his commitment and his promise that this tournament will be part of our tours programme for Zimbabwe Cricket,” said Mukuhlani.

“Let me also announce that this tournament, this time of the year, will be a permanent feature of our cricket programme.

“Furthermore, I want to ask Mr Shaji Mulk and his partner Mr Tungwarara that the next edition, which will be the third edition of the Zim Afro T10, be held at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. That speaks to our spirit of spreading the game to all corners of Zimbabwe,” said Mukuhlani.

Queen’s Sports Club is one of the country’s two international cricket stadia.

Plans are already underway to upgrade the stadium and install floodlights for day-night games.

JoBurg Bangla Tigers were crowned the 2024 Zim Afro T10 champions after beating Cape Town Samp Army by five runs in an exhilarating final decided in the last over, on Sunday evening.

Former Afghanistan international, Mohammad Shahzad was voted Man of the Match after he smashed 44 runs off 25 balls, including six fours and a six, to help his side put a defendable total on the board.

Tigers’ total of 129-5 was beyond the reach of the opponents who managed 124-2 despite a spirited fight by upcoming Zimbabwe cricket star Brian Bennett, who scored 36 from 21 and an unbeaten 62 by experienced English batter Dawid Malan.

The Zim Afro T10 trophy, which carried a prize of US$50 000, was presented to JoBurg Bangla Tigers captain Sikanda Raza and team owner Yasin Chowdhury by President Mnangagwa, who was the guest of honour at the tournament’s closing ceremony.

JoBurg Bangla Tigers also won big in the individual accolades after their captain Raza was voted the Zim Cyber City Player of the Tournament for his extra-ordinary performance with bat and ball.

The Zimbabwe all-rounder was rewarded for his form after plundering 231 runs at a strike rate of 238,14. He finished with 23 sixes and 15 fours and also claimed six wickets at an economy of 8,62 in eight innings.

Afghanistan cricketer, Amir Hamza Hotak, who played for Cape Town Samp Army, was named the Dafabet Bowler of the Tournament while South African batter Rassie Van der Dussen from NYC Lagos was the Batter of the Tournament with a total of 256 runs, including three half centuries and 21 sixes.

Durban Wolves, JoBurg Bangla Tigers, Cape Town Samp Army, Harare Bolts, Bulawayo Braves Jaguars and NYC Lagos took part in the tournament.