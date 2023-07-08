Zimbabwe Afro T10 League: A game-changing showdown for Zimbabwe cricket

Brandon Moyo, [email protected]

After the recent heartbreak of the Chevrons’ failure to qualify for the 2023 World Cup, cricket enthusiasts in Zimbabwe want to smile again and the upcoming event promises to provide the much-needed relief.

Cricket has come a long way since its inception, evolving with time and embracing new formats. From the traditional Test cricket to the 50-over format and the popular T20 franchise leagues across the globe, the sport has continuously captivated audiences. And now, Zimbabwe is set to pioneer yet another format that is gaining global attention — the 10-over game.

On July 20, a historic moment will unfold in Zimbabwe as the first-ever T10 franchise league on African soil kicks off in Harare. The Zim Afro T10 League is not just another cricket tournament; it is a celebration of Zimbabwe’s beauty and a testament to the country’s resilience and progress. It serves as a reminder that brighter days lie ahead.

What makes this league even more remarkable is that it is the first of its kind organised by a full member of the International Cricket Council (ICC) in Africa. History will be made on Zimbabwean soil as the dream becomes a reality.

Nawab Shaji Ul Mulk, Founder and Chairman of T Ten Global Sports, expressed his gratitude to President Mnangagwa, the Government and the Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) Board for their support in bringing this vision to life.

Franchise-based cricket has played a pivotal role in the development and growth of the game worldwide, providing local players with the opportunity to learn from and compete alongside international stars. Zimbabwe is poised to benefit greatly from this initiative, leaving a lasting legacy for future generations.

In recent years, cricket in Zimbabwe has shown promising signs of growth and this new T10 league is another step forward. The future of the sport in the country looks bright and exciting times are on the horizon.

Dirk Viljoen, ZC Cricket Affair General Manager expressed his gratitude to the tournament organisers for their vision and support. He recognised the significance of this initiative, not only for Zimbabwe but for the entire African continent.

“What a great occasion for Zimbabwe and cricket in Africa. We thank T10 Global for their involvement in seeing the vision of cricket and the future of cricket in Zimbabwe and Africa and to all of you, the owners, coaches, assistant coaches and the teams for buying into the concept of the Zim Afro T10.

“It is a historic occasion as we enter the first draft of its kind on the African continent and we look forward to some exciting 10 days of cricket in Zimbabwe that, hopefully, in time will become a powerhouse of tournaments in the world. So, to all of you, thank you very much for following the vision of Zimbabwe Cricket and buying into that and more importantly, we wish you luck.

“We look forward to some great cricket, we look forward to welcoming you to our beautiful country and we hope that once you get here you will share that vision with us of the beautiful Zimbabwe and don’t want to leave and we will make this tournament bigger and better,” said Viljoen.

The Zim Afro T10 league will feature five franchise teams vying for the top honours. The tournament has attracted renowned international stars such as England’s World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan, Pakistan’s Mohammed Amir, Sri Lanka’s Maheesh Theekshana, former Bangladesh skipper Mushfiqur Rahim and Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi.

Alongside these international stars, Zimbabwean talents like Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Cephas Zhuwao, Ryan Burl, Timycen Maruma, Craig Ervine, Brandon Mavuta and Luke Jongwe will showcase their skills in the league.

Givemore Makoni, ZC Managing Director, expressed his delight at the historic day for Zimbabwean cricket, highlighting the opportunity this league provides for talented cricketers.

“This is a historic day for Zimbabwean cricket and we can’t wait to open up the doors for such talented cricketers. Each of the five squads looks extremely strong and I am sure the cricket on display will be of the highest order.

And I am delighted that the Zim Cyber City Zim-Afro T10 will also give young cricketers a boost as they will be rubbing shoulders with some of the best players in the world,” said Makoni.

All matches will be held at Harare Sports Club and for those unable to attend in person, Zimpapers Television Network (ZTN) will broadcast the games live. This means cricket enthusiasts across the nation can enjoy the exhilarating 10-over action from the comfort of their homes.

The Zim Afro T10 League promises to be a thrilling extravaganza, injecting a wave of excitement into Zimbabwean cricket. With a strong line-up of teams and a perfect blend of local and international talent, cricket fans can look forward to ten days of unforgettable cricketing moments. So mark your calendars, Zimbabwe cricket fans and get ready to witness history in the making!

Zim Cyber City Afro T10 squads:

Durban Qalandars: Asif Ali, Mohammed Amir, George Linde, Hazratullah Zazai, Tim Seifert, Sisanda Magala, Hilton Cartwright, Mirza Thahir Baig, Tayab Abbas, Craig Ervine, Tendai Chatara, Brad Evans, Clive Madande, Nick Welch, Andre Fletcher.

Cape Town Samp Army: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sean Williams, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Maheesh Theekshana, Sheldon Cottrell, Karim Janat, Chamika Karunaratne, Peter Hatzoglou, Matthew Breetzke, Richard Ngarava, Cephas Zhuwao, Hamilton Masakadza, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Parthiv Patel, Mohamed Irfan, Stuart Binny

Harare Hurricanes: Eoin Morgan, Mohamed Nabi, Evin Lewis, Robin Uthappa, Donovon Ferreira, Shahnawaz Dahani, Duan Jansen, Samit Patel, Kevin Kothegoda, Christopher Mpofu, Regis Chakabva, Luke Jongwe, Brandon Mavuta, Tashinga Musekiwa, Irfan Pathan, Khalid Shah, S Sreesanth

Bulawayo Braves: Sikandar Raza, Taskin Ahmed, Ashton Turner, Tymal Mills, Thisara Perera, Ben McDermott, Beau Webster, Patrick Dooley, Kobe Herft, Ryan Burl, Timycen Maruma, Joylord Gumbie, Innocent Kaia, Faraz Akram, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Johannesburg Buffaloes: Mushfiqur Rahim, Odean Smith, Tom Banton, Yusuf Pathan, Will Smeed, Noor Ahmad, Ravi Bopara, Usman Shinwari, Junior Dala, Blessing Muzarabani, Wellington Masakadza, Wessly Madhevere, Victor Nyauchi, Milton Shumba, Mohamed Hafeez, Rahul Chopra.

