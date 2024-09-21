Zimbabwe Afro T10 league is back!… Get ready for high-octane cricket action

Brandon Moyo, [email protected]

CRICKET’S fastest format returns to Zimbabwe as the second edition of Zim Afro T10 league roars to life this afternoon at Harare Sports Club. The 2024 edition follows the successful hosting of the inaugural 10-over cricket competition last year at the same venue.

The tournament’s final will be on September 29. In its first year, Zim Afro T10 rewrote the history books as it became the first tournament to be played under floodlights at Harare Sports Club.

The high quality of cricket not only enthralled the fans who made their presence felt every day but also gave the Zimbabwean cricketing ecosystem a significant boost.

In this year’s edition, a total of six teams will battle it out over the next nine days to be crowned winners.

Each day is set to feature three matches, with two being played under floodlights.

The opening matches each day are scheduled for 3pm, with the second encounter beginning at 5.15pm. The third and final match of each day starts at 7.30pm. The opening ceremony is at 1pm today and the closing ceremony will be on September 29.

The league is a partnership between Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) and T Ten Global Sports, with Zim Cyber City as the partner. T Ten Global Sports founding chairman Nawab Shaji Ul Mulk said they are looking forward to yet another exhilarating tournament. Zimbabwe became the first full member of the ICC to host a T10 tournament, and Ul Mulk believes that plays a part in helping the game grow.

“We are here to also celebrate season two of the Zim Afro T10 league. The league, on its own, is significant because it’s one of the two full member board countries that have adopted the T10 format. That is significant because in the world of cricket, the full member boards are the ones that drive the cricketing fraternity, the passion for cricket and the following.

In season one, we had tremendous support from His Excellency, the President of Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa, ZC chairman Dr Tavengwa Mukuhlani, Managing Director Givemore Makoni and the Minister of Sport Kirsty Coventry. They were all very supportive, and we are looking forward to another fantastic season,” said Ul Mulk.

In matches lined up for today, Durban Wolves will face Jo’burg Bangla Tigers in the opening game at 3pm.

Both teams boast talented players, with the Wolves featuring the likes of Colin Munro, Garry Ballance, Emmanuel Bawa and Tinotenda Maposa, among others. The Tigers have Sikandar Raza, Chris Lynn, Hazratullah Zazai, Johnathan Campbell, Antum Naqvi and Kusal Perera in their ranks.

The second game will be between Cape Town Samp Army and Harare Bolts, with the former featuring the likes of Haider Ali, Dawid Malan, Brian Bennett, Brian Chari, Tawanda Maposa and Tadiwanashe Marumani. Harare Bolts also boast strong firepower that include Dasun Shanaka, James Neesham, Sean Williams, Brandon Mavuta, Luke Jongwe and Arineshto Vehza.

Rounding up the day’s action will be a clash between Bulawayo Brave Jaguars and NYS Lagos. The Braves have signed David Warner, Carlos Brathwaite, Richard Ngarava, Wellington Masakadza, and Brad Evans. Blessing Muzarabani, Oshane Thomas, Thisara Perera, Asif Ali, Dion Myers, Ryan Burl, Newman Nyamhuri, Avishka Fernando and Clive Madande are some of the stars playing for NYS Lagos.

A total of 21 games will be played at the league stage of the Zim Afro T10, followed by the knockout phase. The top two teams will square off in Qualifier One, with the winner advancing to the final. The third and fourth-placed teams will then meet in the Eliminator, from which the winner will go through to Qualifier Two to face the runner-up of Qualifier One. The team that wins Qualifier Two will eventually play the winner of Qualifier One in the final.

The 2024 edition of the Zim Afro T10 league is the first leg on the T10 global circuit this year.

The US Masters T10, Abu Dhabi T10, and Lanka T10 are set to follow in November and December. — @brandon_malvin