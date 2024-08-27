Zimbabwe Agricultural Show attracts record number of international exhibitors

Online Writer

THE 114th edition of the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show has seen a significant increase in the number of international exhibitors, with 12 countries now represented, up from just five last year.



A significant growth in overall exhibitors was also registered this year this year, with over 500 exhibitors occupying more than 70,000 square meters of space at the Exhibition Park in Harare. This represents a significant increase from the 410 exhibitors that occupied 53,300 square meters of space at last year’s event.



The countries participating in this year’s event include Russia, India, South Africa, Zambia, Pakistan, Eswatini, Japan, Mozambique, China, and Malawi. This surge in international participation underscores the growing appeal and perceived benefits of the agricultural exhibition for showcasing goods and services to a wider regional audience.

Influx of international exhibitors is a testament to the importance of the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show as a premier platform for businesses to connect with potential partners and explore new market opportunities.

The exhibition’s organisers have attributed the spike in international participation to various factors, including the country’s improved economic and political stability, as well as the government’s efforts to promote Zimbabwe as an attractive investment destination. The recent signing of bilateral trade agreements and the country’s successful hosting of major regional events have also contributed to the show’s growing international appeal.

As more international exhibitors come forward, it enhances the diversity of products and services on display, providing local farmers, agribusinesses, and consumers with a wider range of options and opportunities for collaboration and trade.