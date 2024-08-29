Zimbabwe agriculture sector charms President Nyusi

Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi inspects a Guard of Honour at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare yesterday before leaving the country after officially opening the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show on Tuesday. — Picture: Joseph Manditswara

Joseph Madzimure, Harare Bureau

ZIMBABWE is much more than the narratives pushed by outsiders as the country is a tried and tested agricultural powerhouse, Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi has said.

President Nyusi, who was in the country on a two-day working visit, officially opened the 114th edition of the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show on Tuesday.

Later in the evening, he attended a dinner hosted in his honour by his Zimbabwean counterpart, President Mnangagwa, at State House.

President Nyusi left Harare for Maputo yesterday morning and was seen off at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport by Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Mozambique Victor Matemadanda, Mozambican Ambassador to Zimbabwe Carvalho Muária and other senior Government officials.

Speaking to journalists before leaving for Maputo, President Nyusi said Zimbabwe’s agricultural sector is highly commendable and confirmed the strategic importance of agriculture as the largest sector in the country.

Zimbabwe, he said, was on the right trajectory in terms of economic development.

“I saw the whole Zimbabwean economy at the Zimbabwe Agriculture Show yesterday. I was impressed with what I saw.

“Beautiful Zimbabwe, we enjoyed our stay and the Agricultural Show was very very good.

“As I said yesterday, you can see Zimbabwe in one point in terms of agriculture. Congratulations”, said President Nyusi.

Since assuming office, President Mnangagwa has identified agriculture as the “engine” of the country’s economy.

The President has set the tone by placing agriculture where it rightly belongs in terms of its socio-economic status in Zimbabwe and all arms of Government and the private sector have put shoulders to the wheel to ensure the success of agriculture.

Turning to his closeness with President Mnangagwa, President Nyusi said their relationship was necessitated by their work ethic and need to improve the livelihoods of the people in both countries.

“We are working for our people and we need to work hard and also bring back freedom,” he said.

President Nyusi’s visit was his third trip to Harare in the past two months, with the latest being the 44th Sadc Summit during which Zimbabwe hosted regional leaders and assumed Chairmanship of the bloc.

He also came to Harare for the Zimbabwe-Mozambique-Zambia Transfrontier Conservation Area summit, an indication of the good bilateral relations between Harare and Maputo.

The Zimbabwe Agricultural Show has afforded both countries with an opportunity to reflect on strategies to enhance respective Agriculture Food Systems, in the wake of climate change.

Speaking during a dinner in honour of President Nyusi at State House on Tuesday night, President Mnangagwa called for greater collaboration to enhance food security.

He described President Nyusi’s visit as historic, coming against the background of the upcoming 2024 general elections in Mozambique on October 9.

President Mnangagwa commended President Nyusi’s stewardship in the past two terms he has been leading Mozambique as he managed to ensure peace not only in that country, but the region when he was SADC Chairperson.

In response, President Nyusi said he was determined to ensure the successful implementation of the Ponta Techobanine project, a trilateral agreement signed by Zimbabwe, Botswana and Mozambique that will see the construction of a deep water port in Matutuine district and a railway line linking the three countries.