Zimbabwe and Botswana bond markets ink MoU

Business Writer

THE newly established Bond Market Association of Zimbabwe (BMAZ) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Botswana Bond Market Association (BBMA) and has multipronged objectives that would among other issues facilitate continuous collaboration between the two organisations.

The broader goal of this partnership is to strengthen the capacity and capabilities of each entity, ultimately contributing to the growth of bond markets in Botswana and Zimbabwe.

BMAZ is a product of the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange Limited.

“Following the launch of the BMAZ on 09 April 2024. We are pleased to announce that the BMAZ and the BBMA have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to provide for on-going collaboration between the BMAZ and the BBMA with a view to enhancing the capacity and capability of each organization, and contribute to the development of bond markets in Botswana and Zimbabwe,” reads part of the statement.

The key objectives of the MoU are to facilitate information sharing including research findings, market insights, best practices and regulatory frameworks and to promote peer learning through mutual capacity building activities and other collaborative initiatives.

“The MoU expresses our commitment to fostering collaboration and cooperation between the bond markets of Zimbabwe and Botswana.”

“The bond market is pivotal in capital formation, mobilization and allocation for development and infrastructure projects and we believe this partnership will assist Botswana and Zimbabwe capital markets in the delivery of critical public infrastructure.

“We have seen the growing need for Sustainable and Green financing in the continent and our countries will benefit immensely from well-functioning bonds markets.”

BMAZ was launched in April and the rationale behind its creation is to create an independent association in Zimbabwe that will be instrumental in fostering market development, advocating for industry interests, enhancing market transparency and integrity and promoting investor confidence and participation.