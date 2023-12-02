Zimbabwe and Italy: A delicious, stylish partnership

Leonard Ncube, [email protected]

ZIMBABWE is a country with a rich culture and traditional foods that can make it an attractive tourism destination. However, it can also learn from other countries that have successfully branded themselves through their fashion and food, such as Italy. This was the message from a Cabinet Minister at a gala dinner that marked the end of the Italian Cuisine Week in the World 2023, hosted by Victoria Falls Hotel.

The cuisine week was a four-day event that featured training sessions for local chefs in cuisine, sommelier (wine) mixology (cocktail), and miseen place (table setting), as well as a fashion show. The participants received certificates for their skills. The fashion show showcased Italian designer attires co-made by Italian designers and a Bulawayo-based fine artist Mr Hloniphani Dialo Dube. The event was attended by Government officials, tourism executives, Italian Embassy officials, as well as Miss Italy 2019 Carolina Stramare and Miss Universe Brooke Bruk-Jackson.

The cuisine week and fashion show were meant to foster cultural exchange and economic development between Zimbabwe and Italy. The dinner consisted of different Italian dishes served in courses, accompanied by Italian wine and a mocktail specially made for the collaboration between the two countries, with a froth that resembled the Mighty Victoria Falls.

The guest of honour at the event was Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Barbara Rwodzi, who said that Zimbabwe had a lot to learn from Italy, which is one of the top countries that have brought gastronomy tourism to the globe. She said the event was timely, as the country had made strides to develop and promote tourism, including the Zimbabwean cuisine, under the guidance of the First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa, who is the patron for Zimbabwe tourism.

“As Zimbabwe we got a great opportunity for fusion of our culture. A human being is defined by what they eat, wear and how they speak and relate to each other. Zimbabwe has already been pushing for gastronomy tourism out of the initiatives of the First Lady whose main aim is to encourage all Zimbabweans to embrace local food for healthy living and preserve our heritage,” she said.

She added that the cuisine week was a pacesetter for all countries to showcase their customs through fashion and food and urged countries to come up with strategies to promote their local cuisine in line with the theme “Exactly going back to the roots” from the World Gastronomy Tourism Conference in Spain.

She also said that Zimbabwe could leverage from the collaboration with Italy to brand itself as the best destination based on food and fashion, as Italian wines and fashion are well sought after around the world. She said that from January to date, close to 9 000 Italians visited Zimbabwe, which was an increase from the same period last year, hence the importance of local chefs knowing how to make Italian foods.

“This is a platform for close collaboration with the Italian embassy. We need to come together and promote gastronomy tourism in Zimbabwe through various methods. This is the opportunity to promote the fusion of the two most influential aspects of culture, fashion and food,” she said.

The Italian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Umberto Malnati said that the cuisine week was a perfect showcase of the collaboration between Italian and Zimbabwean culture. He said the event was part of the annual celebration of the Italian Cuisine Week in the World, which takes place between the beginning of November and beginning of December every year in all Italian Embassies across the world.

He said that the event aimed to share the Italian culture and lifestyle with the world, and to create new partnerships and opportunities for both countries.

“Italian cuisine week is an annual event that celebrates the rich and diverse culinary heritage and Italian fashion has long been renowned for its elegance and Italian designers have set the standards around the world. This collaboration fosters cultural exchange and economic empowerment. By working together, Italian and Zimbabwean designers are going to share expertise. It is time to showcase these ingredients and cuisine and make them popular around the world and we need celebrate the power of fashion to bridge cultures and showcase the beauty of the world,” he said.

Victoria Falls Hotel general manager Mr Farai Chimba who is also Hospitality Association of Zimbabwe chair challenged Zimbabweans to be proud of their food and fashion which defines their culture to the world.

There will be exchange programmes for culinary value chain between the two countries. — @ncubeleon