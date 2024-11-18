Zimbabwe and Zambia must collaborate on vision to end energy challenges; VP Chiwenga

Leonard Ncube [email protected]

VICE President Dr Constantino Chiwenga has officially opened the inaugural Zimbabwe-Zambia (Zim-Zam) Energy Projects Summit, calling on the two neighbouring countries to have a clear-cut vision to end the emerging energy challenges.

Speaking before over 300 local and foreign delegates drawn from a cross-section of the energy sector, financial institutions, regulators, power utilities and Government departments, Dr Chiwenga said Zimbabwe and Zambia are not merely neighbours, but are partners in progress hence challenges and opportunities demand that they work together.

“The future of energy in Zimbabwe and Zambia is full of promise but full of promise but realising this potential will require strong vision, collaboration and commitment.

“Challenges of energy access remain one of the most pressing issues to both Zimbabwe and Zambia. Limited access means fewer economic activities, lower standards of living and slower industrial growth,” he said.

The summit, being held under the theme “Powering Zimbabwe and Zambia’s Sustainable Energy Future: Unlocking Opportunities in Renewables, Grid Modernisation and Energy Access,” continues Tuesday.