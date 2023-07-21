Zimbabwe and Zambia tourism agencies strengthen ties

Business Writer

THE Zimbabwe Tourism Authority and Zambia Tourism Agency this week met in Victoria Falls under the Joint Tourism Facilitation Committee (JTFC ) to craft strategies for marketing Victoria Falls and Kariba jointly.

The JTFC, was co-chaired by the ZTA Chief Executive, Ms Winnie Muchanyuka, and Zambia Tourism Agency CEO, Mr Matongo Matamwandi.

The committee is charged with identifying and discussing initiatives on the ground to bring the two countries’ cooperation to life.

Commenting on the engagement, Ms Muchanyuka said the two-day meetings saw the two national tourism organisations mapping collaborative activities in the joint marketing of Victoria Falls and Kariba where the countries share tourism assets and borders.

“The overall objective comes from the realisation that one cannot win alone, the two countries have shared resources and rich history, and expertise. Together, the countries can achieve more,” she added.

Mr Matamwandi reiterated the need for the two tourism agencies to collaborate.

“If we work together, we put resources, ideas, and minds together, we can achieve much more. We would rather collaborate, and be more effective and efficient than compete in promoting the Victoria Falls,” said Mr Matamwandi.