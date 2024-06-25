Zimbabwe Annual Film and Television Awards call for entries

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

The Zimbabwe Annual Film and Television Awards (Zafta) have announced the commencement of submissions for their 2024 edition, culminating in a gala event on November 30 in Harare.

As Zimbabwe’s premier independent film and television awards, Zafta celebrates exceptional creative excellence within the industry and aims to recognise and promote creativity, innovation and talent within the industry.

Organised by the Cinema Society of Zimbabwe and partners, this marks it’s second instalment.

Richard Tentone, Zafta publicist, expressed his excitement about the launch of the submission process.

“I’m thrilled to announce the call for submissions for the Zaftas 2024 edition. Building on the success of our inaugural awards, we look forward to recognising and honouring exceptional talent across various categories.”

He said the awards ceremony promises to be a prestigious affair, featuring a black-tie event complete with a red carpet and an exclusive after-party for VIP attendees.

“The event will offer unparalleled networking opportunities, bringing together industry professionals, corporate leaders, filmmakers and content creators.”

Tentone shared the significance of winning a Zafta, describing it as “a prestigious honour that can significantly advance one’s career and open doors to future opportunities.”

He added, “It validates the dedication and creativity of our filmmakers and content creators who continually inspire, educate and entertain audiences in Zimbabwe and beyond.”

For the 2024 edition, Zafta has streamlined its categories and introduced new ones, including “Outstanding International Feature Film” to encourage international participation, “Outstanding Performance in the Diaspora” to recognise Zimbabwean talent abroad and a dedicated “Student Film” category for aspiring filmmakers from any educational institution.

Submissions are open until September 10 and content creators are encouraged to submit their entries via Filmfreeway.