Zimbabwe answer to William sisters: Two girls inspired by dads to become tennis stars

KUZIVAISHE Chapepa and Akeelah Khanye (both 13) have a lot in common with the legendary Williams sisters, Serena and Venus. They are both young, talented and ambitious tennis players from Zimbabwe, who have made their mark in Africa and beyond. They are also both grateful to their parents, who introduced them to the sport and supported them throughout their journey.

Kuzivaishe and Akeelah started playing tennis at the age of four. They trained hard, waking up early in the morning before school and spending their free time on the court. They sacrificed the normal joys of childhood to pursue their passion for the game.

They learned the hard way that nothing comes easy in sport and that they had to grow up fast and adapt to the routine. They endured the sweat and pain of their training, knowing that it would pay off in the future.

And it did. They have represented their country in various continental tournaments, winning medals and accolades along the way. They have also climbed the ranks of the Confederation of African Tennis (CAT), with Kuzivaishe becoming the number one Under-14 player in Africa, with Akeelah reaching number 12.

They have collected a bagful of medals since they were infants, so many that they can hardly count them. They have also experienced the highs and lows of the sport, recalling their best and worst moments on the court. But they have never let their success get to their heads. They remain humble and well-mannered, as any well-groomed children would.

They balance their tennis career with their education, which they take seriously. Kuzivaishe is enrolled in an online education programme and trains with Curro Hazeldean Academy in South Africa. When she is on school holidays, she joins the Bulawayo Athletics Club (BAC)-based Global Athlete Performance Sports, coached by the renowned Thesly Mufunda.

She started playing competitive tennis at Girls College, where she showed her talent and potential. Her recent achievement as Africa’s number one Under-12 player is a historic feat for Zimbabwean tennis.

Akeelah is in Form Two at St Columba’s High School in the city. Her tennis journey began as a toddler when she joined the Emakhandeni Tennis courts under Tomasik Tennis Academy, headed by the founder Fadzai Madzimbamuto, who is now based in Switzerland as a head coach of a tennis academy.

She has been under the guidance of Coach Mike Mlambo, who has helped her develop her skills and confidence. She is one of the first girls who won gold for Zimbabwe in the Southern African Junior Championships team in 2022, in Maputo, Mozambique.

Both girls have travelled across Africa, showcasing their talent and passion. They have earned the right to be called Zimbabwe’s youngest tennis ambassadors so far.

Zimpapers Sports Hub interviewed the two tennis stars separately this week. They were calm and collected in their responses, reflecting on their journey and their aspirations.

They also expressed their appreciation for their parents, who have been their source of inspiration and motivation. They said their parents exposed them to the world of tennis and encouraged them to keep on.

Kuzivaishe said she has practice sessions for one hour every morning and two hours in the afternoon with the vision of being a professional player in the future.

“I want to go far with my tennis career and try to have a semi-professional tour and eventually be a full professional in the not-so-distant future. I aspire to be the youngest player in Africa to tour Europe under the grand development programme and maintain my number one position in the continent,” she said.

Kuzivaishe recalls that her hardest game was against Layla Coetzee from South Africa. She said one of the tournaments that gave her a tough time on court was the Africa Junior Championships in Morocco, when she was 12 years old, playing on clay for the first time.

“I lost in the second round and it was one my hardest tournaments. My highest achievement was playing for Zimbabwe in the Under-12 team when I was only 10 years old. That was soon after the Covid-19 regulations were lifted,” she said.

Akeelah said her inspiration was drawn from her father Glad Khanye who never let the guard down in encouraging her to keep on.

“I grew up around tennis and I would say that was the start of my love for the sport. I aim to do well in every match or tournament I compete at. Improving my points and rankings is what keeps me going. I will do my best to continue representing my country, school and my family well. I have tough and easier matches but, at the end of the day what counts is being confident and having the drive to improve,” said the St Columba’s High School pupil.

Both girls’ performances sat well with their parents.

“She possesses passion, love and talent for tennis. Her achievements so far could not have come any sweeter. “I am proud as a parent. Her mother is equally elated at the victory. We pray that we get support for her. We say thank you to the Sport and Recreation Commission and Tennis Zimbabwe for the support,” said Kuzivaishe’s father, Fradreck.

Said Glad about his daughter, Akeelah: “The fact that she leads in regional rankings is testimony of the hard work she puts on the court. And that she reached the semis and played the doubles of the regional junior championships means she performed well.”

He thanked Tennis Zimbabwe and the Sport and Recreation Commission for the support but, was quick to send an SOS for more sponsorship when children go for tournaments when representing the country.

“I motivate her to persevere. I let her follow her passion. As parents of children in tennis, it is hard to cope. This is an expensive sport. Her challenge is lack of adequate training, equipment and getting tournaments that can accelerate her to more competitive stages,” he said. — @NkosieLegend