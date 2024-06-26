Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission Launches Nationwide Land Allocation Awareness Campaigns

Sikhulekelani Moyo

Zimbabwe – The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has launched nationwide awareness campaigns amid growing concerns over land barons and illegal land parcelling in the country.

Today, the ZACC team visited Mzingwane District under Chief Sigola, where they met the District Development Council, traditional leadership, and local villagers to educate them on the proper procedures for land allocation.

ZACC was accompanied by officials from the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, and the Environmental Management Agency. The officials also spoke about the negative impacts of illegal land allocation.

The awareness campaigns come as Zimbabwe grapples with the issue of land barons – individuals who illegally acquire and sell land plots without proper authorisation. This has led to the proliferation of unplanned and unauthorised settlements across the country.

By conducting these outreach programs, ZACC aims to empower communities with knowledge of the legal land allocation processes. This is part of the commission’s broader efforts to combat corruption and ensure equitable access to land resources in Zimbabwe.

The participation of various government agencies underscores the collaborative approach being taken to address this challenge. Together, they hope to curb the activities of land barons and promote sustainable land management practices across the country.