Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission X account hacked

Patrick Chitumba, Online Reporter

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has issued a statement alerting the public and stakeholders of a security breach on their @ZACConline X account.

In a statement, ZACC spokesperson, Commissioner Thandiwe Mlobane said they are currently not in control of the account.

She said any posts made after 18:25 on Thursday, 20 June 2024, should be disregarded.

“The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission wishes to inform the public and all key stakeholders of a security breach on the @ZACConline X account. The Commission is currently not in control of the account. The last official post was made on Thursday, 20 June 2024 at 18:25,” she said.

Comm Mlobane said efforts are underway to recover the account.

She said ZACC reaffirms its commitment to fighting corruption and achieving national development goals.

“The public is urged to be cautious and await further notice,” she said