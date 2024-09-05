Zimbabwe Archery Team celebrated by Acting President Chiwenga after Regional success

Online Writer

THE Zimbabwe Archery Team paid a courtesy call on Acting President DR Constantino Chiwenga this morning at the New Munhumutapa Boardroom, following their commendable performance at the Region Five Games in Namibia.

The team brought home a bronze medal and several individual accolades, competing against strong contenders from Southern Africa.

During the meeting, the Acting President praised the athletes for their dedication and skill, emphasising the importance of sports in promoting national pride and unity. The Zimbabwe Archery Association, affiliated with the Zimbabwe Sports and Recreation Commission (SCR), the Zimbabwe Olympic Committee (ZOC), and the international governing body, World Archery (WA), has been instrumental in developing the sport in the country.

The team’s achievements highlight Zimbabwe’s growing presence in regional sports and reflect the Government’s commitment to supporting athletic development.

The Acting President expressed hope that this success would inspire future generations to participate in archery and other sports, fostering a culture of excellence and competitiveness.