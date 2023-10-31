Zimbabwe artwork set for export to the Netherlands

Sikhulekelani Moyo, [email protected]

OVER 15 000 art pieces are set for export to the Netherlands from Mashava Arts Cluster in Manicaland, the national trade development and promotion organization ZimTrade has said.

ZimTrade introduced the export cluster initiative last year following a directive by President Mnangagwa to ensure that every province contributes to economic growth through exports.

The drive towards export-led growth is fully expressed under the Zimbabwe National Trade Policy and the National Export Strategy (2019-2023), which aim to grow exports through market and product diversification.

On its X (Twitter) handle, ZimTrade said Europeans prefer Zimbabwe stone sculpture hence a chance for Zimbabwean communities to benefit.

“Over 15 000 art pieces are set for the Netherlands from Mashava Arts Cluster in Manicaland. Zimbabwe’s stone sculptures are a fav in Europe and now local artists and communities are set to benefit from exports,” said ZimTrade.

@SikhulekelaniM1