Breaking News
Mai TT jailed NINE MONTHS

Mai TT jailed NINE MONTHS

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

Zimbabwe beat Scotland by six wickets

15 Jun, 2023 - 18:06 0 Views
0 Comments
Zimbabwe beat Scotland by six wickets Zimbabwe vs Scotland. pic by ICC

The Chronicle

Online Reporter

The tournament hosts crushed Scotland in a dominant display in Harare as Zimbabwe’s bowlers kept Scotland tied down throughout their first innings, limiting the score to 163 all out.

According to a report by ICC.com, Wellington Masakadza, Luke Jongwe and Sean Williams all took braces of wickets, with Tendai Chatara, Brad Evans, Ryan Burl and Sikandar Raza all taking one apiece.

Matthew Cross and Brandon McMullen got Scotland off to a reasonable start before the wickets tumbled, with Jack Jarvis and Chris McBride the only other batters to reach double figures when they came in at eight and nine respectively.

And Zimbabwe made easy work of their chase, reaching the target in just under half the allotted overs, finishing on 166/4 in 24.5.

 

 

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting