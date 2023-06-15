Zimbabwe beat Scotland by six wickets

Online Reporter

The tournament hosts crushed Scotland in a dominant display in Harare as Zimbabwe’s bowlers kept Scotland tied down throughout their first innings, limiting the score to 163 all out.

According to a report by ICC.com, Wellington Masakadza, Luke Jongwe and Sean Williams all took braces of wickets, with Tendai Chatara, Brad Evans, Ryan Burl and Sikandar Raza all taking one apiece.

Matthew Cross and Brandon McMullen got Scotland off to a reasonable start before the wickets tumbled, with Jack Jarvis and Chris McBride the only other batters to reach double figures when they came in at eight and nine respectively.

And Zimbabwe made easy work of their chase, reaching the target in just under half the allotted overs, finishing on 166/4 in 24.5.