Zimbabwe begins preps to host (COP15) Ramsar Convention 2025

Business Reporter

ZIMBABWE has begun preparations for the hosting of the 15th Conference of Parties to the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands (COP15) in 2025, which will help showcase the country’s sustainable environmental management achievements and promote tourism and investment.

Speaking in Harare yesterday during a feedback meeting on the Conference of Parties Meetings for the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands and the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) that was held in 2022, Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism, and Hospitality Industry, permanent secretary, Ambassador Raphael Faranisi, said the hosting of such a high-level event was critical for Zimbabwe as global decisions from these platforms directly impact on livelihoods.

“The country won the bid to host the 15th Conference of Parties in 2025. The Government is currently working on the preparations to hold this important international conference, which showcase what Zimbabwe has achieved to date and also markets Zimbabwe as a sustainable destination for tourism and investment,” he said.

As a party to the Ramsar Convention, which seeks to ensure the conservation and wise use of all wetlands through local and national actions and international cooperation, as well as the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD), Amb Faranisi said Zimbabwe remains committed to ensuring the conservation and sustainable use of biodiversity, as well as fair and equitable sharing of benefits from the use of genetic resources.

“The importance of wetlands and biodiversity to the Zimbabwean economy and the well-being and livelihoods of the citizenry cannot be overemphasized. Wetlands are our defense system against floods and soil erosion and they purify water at no cost. On the other hand, biodiversity is the centre piece of our very existence,” said Amb Faranisi.

He said the Government will continue to create an enabling environment for the implementation of the two conventions through legislative and policy review, stakeholder engagement in planning, resource mobilization, and international cooperation.

Going forward, he said the ministry looks forward to revising the National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan, developing a biodiversity finance plan and continuing with the wetlands restoration programme, and eventually hosting Ramsar COP 15 in 2025.

