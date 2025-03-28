Zimbabwe, Belarus Strengthen Tourism Ties at Minsk Exhibition

Nqobile Bhebhe, Senior Business Reporter

Zimbabwe and Belarus took advantage of the Belarus International Tourism Exhibition at Minsk Arena to initiate a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on tourism cooperation.

According to the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA), Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Barbara Rwodzi, attended the expo to explore ways to enhance Zimbabwe’s tourism sector.

“This exchange sought to learn how best Sanganani/Hlanganani can be improved to better standards from this year onwards,” said the ZTA.

Sanganani/Hlanganani, an annual tourism exhibition organised by the Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality Industry in partnership with the ZTA, aims to showcase Zimbabwe’s unique tourism offerings, rich cultural heritage, and investment opportunities.

It also serves as a platform for global industry discussions and partnerships.

This year’s edition is being held in Manicaland.

ZTA added that Minister Rwodzi highlighted appreciation of the strong bilateral ties between Zimbabwe and Belarus.

“In her remarks, Hon. B. Rwodzi commended the established warm relations between the Heads of State of Zimbabwe and Belarus. She emphasised the need for close cooperation between the two nations as crucial to the further development of the tourism industry for both countries.

“Belarus and Zimbabwe initialised a Memorandum of Understanding and cooperation in the field of tourism during the sidelines of the Belarus Expo.”

The official ceremony was presided over by Belarus’s Minister of Sports and Tourism and was attended by representatives from Russia, Uzbekistan, Cuba, Venezuela, Turkey, Oman, and India.