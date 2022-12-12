Zimbabwe bodybuilders leave mark in SA

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN bodybuilders put up a good performance in South Africa over the weekend with reigning Bulawayo Classic women’s fitness bikini champion Linnety Tom finishing as the overall winner in the Summer Super Bodies event on Saturday.

Tom edged out seven others in the Summer Super Bodies event. In the Natural Bikini category, the Zimbabwean finished in third place and went on to win the Bikini Fitness Model and was crowned the overall champion.

The overall win was a sweet victory for Tom after she fell short in the International Fitness and Bodybuilding Federation (IFBB)/ National Physique Community (NPC) Pro Qualifier on December 4 where she finished in second place.

Having made the trip down to the South after telling herself that she will not attend the competitions, Tom said she is grateful for the win as she had a couple of years back made a promise that she will one day win in South Africa.

“I am so grateful that I made it, it was a long journey for me, it was very hard to win this competition, at some point I had told myself that I’m not going to South Africa. It has been a long journey and I am proud of myself that I made it after almost two years I said I want to win in South Africa and I have done it,” said Tom.

Tom is now looking forward to winning a pro card which is every bodybuilder’s ultimate goal as it provides the privilege to compete anywhere in the world in pro shows.

“I am looking forward to getting a pro card in South Africa as soon as possible. I fear no one to get a pro card, I am going to ask God to help me get what I want and I am going to show them what I am made of,” she said.

For the 20-year-old, the trip to South Africa would have not been possible had it not been for the support she received from her sponsors, Body Works Gym, Hunger National Fitness Academy, Nu Aquarius Fitness Centre and Pavilion Buses.

Tom was not the only Zimbabwean participating across the Limpopo River with Blessing Sithole winning gold in the Summer Super Bodies Classic Physique category and taking home overall gold as well. In the NPC Pro Qualifier, Sithole scooped bronze having won gold in the NPC regional and silver in Men’s Physique.

“It’s every seasonal bodybuilder’s dream to be travelling across borders to compete with the best of the best of other nationalities and going against them and coming out on top feels great, it shows that you are going in the right direction,” said Sithole.

Another female athlete Shantel Bhatch who participated in two categories at the Summer Super Bodies event. She finished fourth in the Wellness Fitness category and fifth in the Masters Bikini category.

“You train all year round and prepare for competitions as best you can or know how, at the end of the day knowing you have done your part to the best of your ability and knowledge will work in your favour although, in the end, it is up to the judges to decide the winning look at the time.

“Personally, every show is a learning experience, whether or not I win I always keep an open and willing mind,” she said.

Tom will have no time to recuperate when she arrives from South Africa as she competes again on Saturday when she participates in the Fitness Physiques show in Harare on Saturday. — @brandon_malvin