Zimbabwe-born corporate coach to take epic Robben Island swim

Stanford Chiwanga

[email protected]

RUSSELL Raath, a Zimbabwean-born corporate team coach in the United States of America, is about to embark on a truly inspiring adventure. He has decided to take on one of the world’s greatest long-distance swims — a Robben Island swim, in the ocean that links Africa with America.

Raath has never been an avid swimmer and admits that running was never his thing either. However, the idea to swim between South Africa’s Cape Town and the world-famous island began to form in his mind. The idea was daunting, especially as he is opting for the shortest crossing — 7,5km. Still, Raath’s determination to do something meaningful with his life is unwavering, and he named his organisation The Ambition Company.

During the Covid-19 lockdown, Raath’s wife went to the United Kingdom to care for her ailing mother, leaving him alone to look after their children. Being alone, his thoughts turned to Africa, where he was born, and how he could make a difference.

“It was in this time that I turned 50, which led me to ponder what life is about for me and what I can do to make an impact. You can take the African out of Africa, but you can’t take Africa out of the African,” he says.

Raath decided to support several charities through his swim. He would raise $US1 million and split the money between ForAfrika, an organisation he has supported in the past, the Cape Town-based Make a Difference Leadership Foundation, two charities in his adopted home, the Charlotte Ballet in North Carolina and the cancer charity, Swim Across America.

Raath’s swim will be a “skin swim,” in only a Speedo, cap, and goggles, considered the toughest way to do it. He will undertake his swim on 29 or 30 April 2023, depending on prevailing conditions. In the meantime, he is training hard and using cold-water immersion to prepare him for the frigid autumn Atlantic water.

Sharks are a major concern, but Raath is undeterred.

“But they aren’t going to stand between me and my ambition to complete this challenge. I’ve encountered some corporate sharks in my career that are much scarier!”

ForAfrika CEO Isak Pretorius said: “What Russell is doing for us and others with his Robben Island crossing is next-level. He has taken a personal challenge and turned it into something much bigger than just himself, and which promises better outcomes for thousands of his fellow Africans.

“At ForAfrika, where our passion for nearly 40 years has been development and humanitarian support, particularly focusing on children, Russell’s action resonates deeply. We are inspired by his generosity of spirit, and we urge people all over the world to support him.”

Raath’s incredible journey is about much more than swimming. It is about a man’s determination to make a difference, to impact people’s lives positively, and to achieve his ambition. — @plainstan